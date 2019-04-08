Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 07:19:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz Monday talk: Scrimmage take, including QB breakdown

J7orl9acvetg32pjv7xj
CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage on Saturday, and Monday morning on WQAM coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts.His take on the QB play?“All three of them (N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Willia...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}