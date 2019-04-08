CaneSport.com

Diaz Monday talk: Scrimmage take, including QB breakdown
The Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage on Saturday, and Monday morning on WQAM coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts.His take on the QB play?“All three of them (N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Willia...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news