He was taken after defensive back Tyrique Stevenson taken in the second round and tight end Will Mallory taken in the fifth round . The Ivey selection totaled the most picks from Miami since 2021 when four players were selected.

DJ Ivey was the third Miami Hurricane selected in the 2023 NFL draft Saturday. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Ivey in the seventh and final round, 246th overall.

The fifth-year senior put together his best season in 2022 registering career highs in total tackles (38) and passes defended (7). He also grabbed two interceptions and forced two fumbles in his final year as a Hurricane. Over his entire career at Miami, he racked up 127 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and six interceptions.

The 6-foot-one and 195-pound corner has been inconsistent over the course of his career in coverage, but he possesses the physical traits to earn consistent playing time in the NFL. If his last year at Miami is any indicator of what he can be on the pro level then Miami will have another quality representative in the National Football League.

Ivey was listed as a three-star recruit coming out of South Dade High School. He totaled six interceptions during his senior season and collected interceptions in four straight games in his final high school year. He chose Miami over offers from Auburn, Georgia, and South Carolina, among others.