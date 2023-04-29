Will Mallory selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft
Will Mallory was the second Miami Hurricane selected in the 2023 NFL draft Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts selected Mallory in the fifth round, 162nd overall.
He was the first tight end selected from Miami since his former teammate and classmate Brevin Jordan was chosen in the 5th round, 147th overall in the 2021 draft. He is the fifth tight end selected from Miami since 2017.
The 6-foot-5 245-pound tight end had his best year in 2022 receiving a career-best 78 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus. Last season, Mallory notched career highs in receptions (42) and yards (538) while scoring three touchdowns. In his five-year career at Miami, Mallory registered 115 receptions for 1,544 yards scoring 14 touchdowns.
Mallory graded as the top tight end at the senior bowl, ran the fastest time among tight ends at the NFL Combine, and had a stellar Pro Day which significantly helped his draft stock.
He also showed his athleticism with a 36.5-inch vertical.
The Jacksonville native was a four-star prospect and listed as the No. 8 tight end and No. 30 prospect in Florida coming out of high school.
At Providence School, he caught 46 passes for 900 yards and hauled in 12 touchdowns during his junior season and finished his senior year with 21 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
Mallory is praised for his speed and athleticism but needs to improve as a blocker if he is to maintain longevity in the NFL. Mallory improved every year as a Hurricane and if he continues with the same work ethic that was seen at "The U" then he will be another pro living up to the tight end tradition at Miami.
Tyrique Stevenson was the first Miami player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft in round 2 to the Chicago Bears.
