Will Mallory was the second Miami Hurricane selected in the 2023 NFL draft Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts selected Mallory in the fifth round, 162nd overall. He was the first tight end selected from Miami since his former teammate and classmate Brevin Jordan was chosen in the 5th round, 147th overall in the 2021 draft. He is the fifth tight end selected from Miami since 2017.

The 6-foot-5 245-pound tight end had his best year in 2022 receiving a career-best 78 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus. Last season, Mallory notched career highs in receptions (42) and yards (538) while scoring three touchdowns. In his five-year career at Miami, Mallory registered 115 receptions for 1,544 yards scoring 14 touchdowns. Mallory graded as the top tight end at the senior bowl, ran the fastest time among tight ends at the NFL Combine, and had a stellar Pro Day which significantly helped his draft stock. He also showed his athleticism with a 36.5-inch vertical.

