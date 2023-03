Former Miami tight end Will Mallory ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Saturday. The time was the fastest among 13 tight ends and the 13th fastest among all tight ends in the history of the NFL combine.

He improved his time after running a 4.57 on his first run.

It did not stop there for Mallory as he ranked top five in other testing marks including 10-yard split (1.59 seconds, fifth), vertical jump (36.5 inches, third), and bench press reps (20, fifth). He also recorded a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch.

In 2022, Mallory set career-highs in receptions (42) and yards (538) with three touchdowns. He finished his career with 115 receptions, 1,544 yards, and 14 touchdowns, second most by a tight end ever at Miami.

Post-senior bowl tight end rankings have Mallory ranked 12th among tight ends.