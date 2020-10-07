DT commit: If Canes do what they need to Clemson game will turn out well
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School DT and Miami Hurricanes commitment Allan Haye says he’s impressed watching the team’s first three games on TV.“I think their offense really improved o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news