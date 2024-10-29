Locked on Canes Podcast: Legacy commits as trajectory of recruiting ascends

Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, is joined by Larry Blustein of Prepredzone.com to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.

First, the commitment of Miami legacy Camdin Portis (1:52) and whether the defensive backfield can be a strength in years to come (8:00) are discussed.

Next, the Miami defense and whether the performance against Florida State should excite fans is discussed (13:40), along with the balance the Canes showed against the Noles (15:52).

Lastly, the trajectory of recruiting in the state of Florida (22:49) and the potential dangers that Duke presents in Miami's next contest (28:29) are discussed.