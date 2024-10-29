Advertisement

Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Duke game

Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Duke game

Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of week ten matchup against Duke

 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami Football: Damien Martinez Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Miami Football: Damien Martinez Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Junior RB Damien Martinez was selected as the ACC Running Back of the Week

 • CanesCounty.com
Blue-chippers committed elsewhere Jarquez Carter, Ben Hanks talk Miami trip

Blue-chippers committed elsewhere Jarquez Carter, Ben Hanks talk Miami trip

Miami makes big impression with two flip targets

Premium contentExternal content
 • John Garcia
Canes in the mix for flip of four-star 2025 LB Tarvos Alford after visit

Canes in the mix for flip of four-star 2025 LB Tarvos Alford after visit

Miami impressed blue-chip Ohio State commit on game-day visit

Premium content
 • Naji Tobias
Miami four-star legacy Camdin Portis commits to Miami

Miami four-star legacy Camdin Portis commits to Miami

Four-star 2026 defensive back commits to the Canes

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Oct 29, 2024
Locked on Canes Podcast: Legacy commits as trajectory of recruiting ascends
CanesCounty.com
Staff
Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, is joined by Larry Blustein of Prepredzone.com to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.

First, the commitment of Miami legacy Camdin Portis (1:52) and whether the defensive backfield can be a strength in years to come (8:00) are discussed.

Next, the Miami defense and whether the performance against Florida State should excite fans is discussed (13:40), along with the balance the Canes showed against the Noles (15:52).

Lastly, the trajectory of recruiting in the state of Florida (22:49) and the potential dangers that Duke presents in Miami's next contest (28:29) are discussed.

