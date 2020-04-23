News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 08:07:54 -0500') }} football Edit

FaceTime call nets Canes DT commit: "I've known for probably a month"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School DT Allan Haye and his mother set up a FaceTime call with coaches Todd Stroud and Manny Diaz for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.“I told them I just wanted to talk t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}