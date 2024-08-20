Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. is joined by rankings director Adam Friedman, Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.com and 1stAndTenFlorida.com's Jason Higdon to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Auburn has the best defensive back class in 2025

Advertisement

1. IMG Academy has the best offensive line in high school football.

Keenyi Pepe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Friedman: FACT. Give me the length and skill set of the IMG Academy offensive line in this battle. As prospects, it’s hard to get any better than what IMG is putting on the field this year. Keenyi Pepe is a borderline five-star tackle and his best football is certainly ahead of him. Alabama commit Michael Carroll is improving each and every time we see him and his versatility should be incredibly useful as his career progresses. The combination of Breck Kolojay, Mitchell Smith, Kayden Strayhorn and G’Nivre Carr should make IMG’s offensive line the most solid group in the nation right now. Garcia: FICTION. Let's roll with Bishop Gorman here. Not only does the storied program bring the star-power with five-star Douglas Utu, who stands 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, it has another tackle with immense size in Alema Iosua at 6-foot-7, 292 pounds. Of course anchoring the middle is the nation's top-ranked center in SJ Alofaituli, along with Oregon commitment Alai Kalaniuvalu and Hawaii commitment KJ Hallums among those rounding out the group. It can contend with IMG's best on the prospect front, but the difference is chemistry and cohesion. Most of the Gorman linemen have worked together already, some for multiple seasons, which is ever critical up front. Similar size, yet more streamlined than IMG, Gorman has the best group in America.

*****

2. Miami has the best secondary haul in the class of 2025.

Hylton Stubbs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

3. Should top-100 wideout Naeshaun Montgomery pick Florida on Aug. 25, the Gators will challenge for the top wide receiver haul nationally.

Naeshaun Montgomery (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)