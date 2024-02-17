Fear of God’s founder and creative director, Jerry Lorenzo , designed player-exclusive kits for on-court and warmup that will debut at the teams’ rival games this month. In addition to the team uniforms, the NCAA collection includes the Fear of God Athletics One Model, engineered for NCAA performance specifications, logoed apparel, and socks. The offering highlights Indiana University and the University of Miami's team colors. To commemorate the occasion, select students in each school's student section at the games below will be gifted an exclusive Fear of God Athletics tee.

The player uniforms and engineered One Model will debut at each team’s rivalry game, at the following days and times:

• Sunday, February 18 at 3 p.m. EST: Indiana University vs. Northwestern (men’s)

• Wednesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. EST: University of Miami vs. Duke (men’s)

• Thursday, February 22 at 8 p.m. EST: Indiana University vs. University of Iowa (women’s)

• Thursday, February 29 at 6 p.m. EST: University of Miami vs. University of Pittsburgh (women’s)

Exclusive Fear of God Athletics team hoodies, tees, and pants will be available at each university's bookstore. Indiana University's collection will be available on Sunday, February 18, and University of Miami’s will be available at the Hurricanes Team Store on Monday, February 19.

Exclusive colorways of the One Model in Carbon/Green and Carbon/Red will launch on fearofgod.com on Friday, February 23.

The Fear of God Athletics NCAA collection launches on CONFIRMED on Saturday, February 24.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics