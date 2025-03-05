Video: Players Mesidor, Rodriguez, and Brockermeyer talk post-practice

Players were made available for the media after Miami's second spring practice.
Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, and offensive linemen Ryan Rodriguez and James Brockermeyer answered questions from the media.
Miami will resume practice Friday morning, March 7th.
