Miami is back at .500 and getting healthier going into the most important game of the season. Miami is a big underdog in this one and will need a 2019-type performance to get the season back on track and keep the Canes in contention for the hope of an ACC Title appearance.

Miami Needs Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke Back

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

We saw what this offense looks like without Tyler Van Dyke leading the way. The 125 passing yards compared to over 375 passing yards per game over the previous three is a big difference. That was with a healthier wide receiver group and against a struggling Virginia team. This is a get-back game for TVD after coming up three points short last season. He will need to have a similar game to his 300-yard, four-touchdown performance and with wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George back in the lineup on top of Colbie Young and Will Mallory, we could truly see vintage TVD in this game.

Give Running Back Henry Parrish 16 or More Carries

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Every time workhorse running back Henry Parrish gets his complement of touches, and Miami is in contention for a win. In games where he sees 16 or more carries, he averages 102 yards rushing per game. Miami needs that boost in the run game, especially in the red zone, to help keep this offense afloat. Even if Van Dyke plays on Saturday, he will not be fully healthy. That means you can not rely on him to throw the ball 45-plus times to win this game. This is going to be a grind-it-out game that gets emotional. Controlling the field position and clock will be vital in pulling out a victory. Running the ball how offensive coordinator Josh Gattis did at Michigan is a recipe to do just that.

The Defensive Backs Need to Communicate as in the Last Two Games

James Willams and Kamren Kinchens, Safeties, Miami

Miami is allowing just 200 yards passing over the last two weeks and the majority of the defensive back group has graded out well over that stretch according to PFF. There were fewer huge plays in the air since the North Carolina game and with James Williams looking healthy and Al Blades Jr. looking like an asset once again at safety, the group is deep and playing well. Kam Kinchens spoke this week about the coaches preaching for the group to just know their assignment and do their job. If the defensive back group can stay in sync and not get confused by the influx of different formations that FSU wrinkles in, Miami should be able to limit the high-octane passing attack of the Seminoles.

Safety James Williams Will Have to Spy FSU QB Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State

Athletic quarterbacks have been a thorn in the side of this Miami defense all season. Whether it was Drake Maye or Riley Leonard, Miami has struggled at times in critical situations to slow the legs of the ACC's most versatile passers. Last week, the defense did a better job against Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, but still broke down on some third-down conversions due to the lack of speed at the linebacker position. If Wesley Bissainthe is too injured to make an impact, safety James Williams will be needed on the second level. Williams has the speed to match with FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, who may be more of a passer this season, but still has the skill to kill this defense with this rushing ability. Spying on him could take away one of the things FSU is most likely to attack with Saturday.

Kicker Andy Borregales is Going to Have to be Clutch