The month of August was not nearly as busy as June or July but there were still some significant and memorable commitments. Here is a look at five schools that won the month in recruiting as we look toward the season:



ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide did a great job of adding a legacy and flipping three other big-time prospects in the month of August to propel their class to No. 12 nationally, which is still low for their lofty standards. Tight end Jay Lindsey out of Butler (Ala.) Patrician Academy flipped to Alabama from Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide got high three-star Rydarrius Morgan from Phenix City (Ala.) Central to flip from Florida State. Three-star DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., from Gadsden (Ala.) Gadsden City is the legacy that made his pledge. The biggest get of the month was when five-star safety Peyton Woodyard from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco flipped to Alabama from Georgia. USC was also involved but playing in the SEC - and playing for coach Nick Saban - were big draws to the five-star.

MIAMI

It was a battle until the end for five-star safety Zaquan Patterson from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna and literally could have come down to the final minutes as many felt the Seminoles would still win out in the end. That was not the case, though, as coach Mario Cristobal and his staff won a massive in-state recruiting battle because Patterson is excellent in the back end and keeping kids home is crucial. Patterson was big but not everything. The Hurricanes also flipped four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph, who flipped from Michigan and transferred to Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft for his senior season from South Florida. The Hurricanes also added an offensive lineman with a ton of potential in three-star Kavion Broussard from Zachary, La.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma might have had the best month of any school in the country - even if some of it was completely expected the Sooners will still take it. Five-star defensive lineman David Stone came home to Oklahoma despite Miami’s best efforts to land him. The Sooners also got a commitment from four-star DB Eli Bowen, whose five-star brother, Peyton, signed with Oklahoma in 2022. Former Northwestern three-star quarterback commit Brendan Zurbrugg flipped to the Sooners. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall three-star Andy Bass is an interesting pickup and has the athleticism to make things happen and then the Sooners also added three-star OL Josh Aisosa.

OLE MISS

If anything had a better month, it was coach Lane Kiffin’s club. It was a huge win for Ole Miss to land five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin as it seemed to be trending in Auburn’s direction in the closing days before his commitment date. But Ole Miss got a whole lot more as well. Four-star quarterback Trever Jackson, who was highly impressive at the Elite 11, picked the Rebels along with former four-star athlete and former Arkansas pledge Noreel White. Three-star tight end Dillon Hipp picked Ole Miss over Baylor and he brings major size to the passing game and Ole Miss also added three-star receiver Sanfrisco Magee and JUCO DB Cedrick Beavers.

