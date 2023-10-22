When it was learned that starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke would not dress for Miami's Saturday night prime-time game against Clemson, many speculated that this could begin a second consecutive downward spiral to its season. It was quite the contrary. Miami won its first conference game of the year with a thrilling 28-20 double overtime win. There were many takeaways from the game; here are five.

Emory Williams handled the moment like a pro

Emory Williams, Quarterback, Miami

True Freshman Quarterback Emory Williams was in a precarious situation for his first collegiate start. Van Dyke was ruled as a game-time decision going into game day. It was evident when the starting QB didn't dress for the matchup in warm-ups, that Williams would get the nod, especially with panhandle product getting the first-team reps in practice this week. Williams completed 10-of-16 passes for 31 yards in the first half, including one interception. The turnover was a deep shot to Jacolby George, and the two were not on the same page. He credited his sports psychologist with handling the situation.

"He talks about when you make a mistake, one, what was the mistake I made, then make the correction in my head, and boom, go forward," Williams said post-game. "There's nothing you can do about it after it happened. You just got to flush it out and, next play. That's what I kept telling myself. Just next play, and control what I can control." Williams played a controlled game in the second half, completing 14-of-17 of his passes with a touchdown throw. He connected with Colbie Young on an 11-yard reception for a score in the fourth quarter to make it a 17-14 game. That drive may go down as the drive that saved Miami's season. It was a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took nine minutes off the clock and was powered by runs by Don Chaney, Ajay Allen, and Brashard Smith. After the Miami defense forced a three-and-out, Williams would continue to show his potential on the next drive. He threw an accurate deep ball down the middle to Young that the Tiger defender knocked away at the last moment. Miami faced a 3rd and 13 on its 34-yard line, and Williams had to make a throw. He returned to Young on an inside route that was complete for 16 yards. "A dropped pass will never deter me from anybody and when you have a guy like Colbie Young, he's big he's fast, he's physical. I want to target him, you know? Just keep throwing him the ball." Miami would add a field goal on the drive to tie the game. He was patient in the pocket and often looked for his secondary read when his first was unavailable. Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over and did not take any sacks in the game. Miami can feel confident that Williams is a reliable backup and will continue progressing and growing as a quarterback.

Miami won this game in the trenches

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal has emphasized building the size and strength of the offensive and defensive lines, and no game is more evident than Saturday night's game against Clemson. The Hurricanes held Clemson to 0.9 yards per rushing attempt, registered ten tackles for loss, and allowed a mere 31 rushing yards. The Tigers averaged 188.2 yards per game going into the matchup with the Hurricanes. Against the pass, Miami generated five sacks and six QB hurries, and the most disruptive on the defensive line was true freshman Rueben Bain. The talent from Dade County produced eight total tackles (three solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, two QB hurries, and a forced fumble. He credits the teaching he learned in high school at Miami Central to his early success.

"Credit to my D-line coach from high school, Jamal Sheffield, Bain said post-game. "Everything that he preached into me from day one, from ninth grade all the way to my senior year, even now, he's still doing. And that's just credit to him and his teaching and the technique that he's giving me, and I'm just applying it on the next level. Coach JT [Jason Taylor] and Coach [Joe] Salave'a and all the stuff they preach to us day-in and day-out, I just translate it to the field." Bain had timely plays helping the Hurricanes. In the fourth quarter, Bain had a critical pressure, causing an incompletion on Clemson's final drive in regulation, and in the first overtime, "Hurricane" Bain had a ten-yard sack, forcing a field goal try. He is well on his way to a freshman All-American season and could flirt with an overall All-American selection.

Bain also had a game-wrecking play, causing a fumble in the first quarter that his current and former high school teammate Wesley Bissainthe recovered. The offensive line also imposed its will in this game as Miami put together a heavy run offensive approach. The Hurricanes ran the football 38 times and averaged 5.6 yards per rush. On Miami's final two scoring plays, everyone knew that the Hurricanes would run the football and could not be stopped. Allen forged through from three yards for the go-ahead touchdown and plowed forward with a one-yard rush for the two-point conversion.

Miami wins turnover battle

Clemson running back Will Shipley, right, fumbles the football at the goal line as Miami safety James Williams (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla

One of the most interesting turn of events happened in the first quarter. The Tigers drove to the Miami one-yard line until James Williams forced and recovered a fumble that was recovered in the end zone. "I punched for it," Williams said. "I knew he didn't have it in the end zone. Ball was right there in front of me. I didn't see it till the ref looked at me, like, the ball ain't dead. I picked it up." Miami nearly returned the favor on the ensuing play. Brashard Smith broke free for an 80-yard run, but was stripped of the football just before crossing the goal line. Fortunately for Miami, Smith recovered the football in the end zone. Kinchens added another turnover for the Hurricanes with an interception in the second quarter. Turnovers will continue to play a factor in the outcome of conference games for the Hurricanes.

Additions to roster proving vital

Starting running back Henry Parrish was a no-show in this game. He dressed for the game but did not play a snap. Running back Mark Fletcher did not dress for the game due to injury, which enabled Chaney and Nebraska transfer Allen more opportunities. Allen had 16 carries for 54 yards, including the two critical scores in the end zone. "Each week, running back group, we just tell each other, we keep pushing each other to compete," Allen said. "Each week, we just telling each other we have to put the team on our back, so I think tonight was the definition of that." Miami rushed for 211 yards against a Clemson defense that allowed 86.3 rushing yards per game.

Miami linebacker K.J. Cloyd, a transfer from Louisville, made some critical plays in this game, including a key defensive stop in coverage on a third down on Jake Briningstool in the fourth quarter. "I believe tonight was a perfect example of, not necessarily making plays, but people doing their job. That's all you can ask for." Kloyd added six total tackles (three solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and QB hurry to his stat line.

Questionable clock management before the end of regulation

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal meet on the field after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.