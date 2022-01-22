Fletcher, Inniss take Elite Prospect Day visit together, love time at UM
Two of the highest profile recruits at today’s Elite Prospect Day at Miami were American Heritage teammates Brandon Inniss, a 5-star 2023 WR, and RB Mark Fletcher, a 2023 4-star RB.The two are good...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news