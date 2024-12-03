Flip Watch: Ten prospects that may make a change on National Signing Day

Michael Carroll

As the hours to National Signing Day tick away, the pressure to pick among bluebloods increases for the nation's top prospects. Many decisions are in, and confirmed, but plenty are still up in the air ahead of Wednesday. Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. looks at 10 of the highest-rated recruits considering a potential commitment flip when pen meets paper.

Situation: Committed to Tennessee; considering Ohio State The top-ranked offensive tackle in the land has appeared rock solid to the Volunteers since he publicly jumped on board, but the Buckeyes have made a strong late play for his services. Sanders took a multi-day trip to Columbus late in the November schedule and this one has had a back-and-forth feel ever since.

Situation: Committed to LSU; considering Miami, Oregon, Georgia The No. 1 athlete in the Rivals250 was back in Baton Rouge over the weekend and he has said all of the right things about the Tigers, but neither contending program will go away quietly here. Pickett has family ties to Miami, the program most view as the top threat to LSU especially on the heels of Miami losing out on a five-star secondary prospect just yesterday in Hylton Stubbs. Georgia got a late visit and Oregon was trending before he initially picked the Tigers.

Situation: Committed to Oklahoma; considering Texas, Texas A&M The big-time tackle from Texas has been on board with the Sooners since the summer months, but he spent the last two weekends at the SEC programs in his home state. OU has a 'no visit' policy for its committed prospects, but it apparently doesn't apply to Fasusi as he remains on board as of this writing. The Longhorns could be the more likely destination in the end, but coaching changes are still potentially affecting this one down the stretch.

Situation: Committed to Alabama; considering Colorado This two-team race looked like it would feature a lot more when the 2024 season began, but Carroll continued to return to Alabama -- including last weekend for the Iron Bowl -- and his commitment has seemed strong since. Still, Colorado pulled off a visit weekend late in the season with several of Carroll's IMG Academy teammates in tow. Two of them have already flipped to Deion Sanders, so there could still be a puncher's chance for the Buffs in this race.

Situation: Committed to Ohio State; considering Auburn, Oregon The top-ranked prospect in Alabama surprised many when he picked Ohio State early in the offseason and he has said the right things about the Buckeye status since. However, he has been among the most busy recruits on the trail led by some four game day visits to Auburn alone. Because of the sheer time spent on the Plains and the proximity to home compared to other contenders, the Tigers look like a legitimate threat to Ryan Day's program.

Situation: Committed to Florida State; considering LSU, Florida Thomas' final three visits of the season were to Florida, LSU and Florida State, in that order, as the No. 1 guard in the Rivals250 truly allowed each finalist to paint a picture for his collegiate career. Florida State has held his pledge for nearly a year and still holds the benefit of the doubt, but the lack of an offensive line coach looms large in Tallahassee. Both Florida, the program closest to home, and LSU have taken advantage and seemingly traded momentum for what many expect to be a flip to SEC country.

Situation: Committed to Auburn, considering Texas Despite the five-star billing and a previous flip from Michigan to Auburn, Marshall had been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail until he popped up at Texas two weeks back. It would be his final known visit during the season and has many curious about how legitimate the interest in the Longhorns may have become. Auburn's status appeared as strong as any commitment on the list prior to the somewhat surprise visit to Austin.

Situation: Committed to Texas; considering Florida, Miami The Hurricanes may appear to be a bit of a stretch on this list late in the game, but Florida is a legitimate threat to pull the shocker and keep Ffrench in his home state. Texas has been confident in holding onto the star wideout for the bulk of the cycle, especially after a late November return to Austin, but Ffrench has seen two of his teammates (QB Tramell Jones, DB Hylton Stubbs) and close friends make flips from other programs to Florida of late and there is no doubt they want him to complete the trifecta so they can run it back at the collegiate level.

Situation: Committed to Auburn, considering Ole Miss This one has had its own back-and-forth feel to it over the last month. Knight flipped to Auburn from Notre Dame a few months back and all seemed well for him to potentially be the guy in Hugh Freeze's offense the moment he gets on campus in January. But then Ole Miss hosted Georgia, eventually pulling the upset, with Knight in attendance and the conversations haven't slowed down since. Knight took two more trips to AU and then capped his in-season schedule back at Oxford for the Egg Bowl. Couple that with a signing day announcement absent of any college logos and it seems like Knight is working on a final decision.