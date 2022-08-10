Florida Commit Andy Jean Felt The Love In Gainesville, But Open To Visits
Miami Gardens, FL -- Some would say the Florida-Miami rivalry is nastier than Miami-Florida State. The Gators held a camp the same weekend as Miami’s barbecue and Miami Northwestern prospect Andy J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news