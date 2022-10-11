Four Assessments of the Miami Defense After North Carolina
The Miami defense rebounded from a one-game slip-up against Middle Tennessee State and held North Carolina to their lowest point total of the season. Overall this season, Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele has been able to piece together a defense allowing just 16 points per game excluding the mediocre performance against MTSU.
The Pass Rush Came Up Big In The Second Half
Seven players got involved in five sacks and the defensive front added another nine tackles for loss. Four of those five sacks came in the second half, which would have been a game-high for the season in itself.
On the edge, Jahfari Harvey, Mitchell Agude, Nyjalik Kelly, and Akheem Mesidor all showed flashes of pass rush prowess and picked up their stat sheet this past week. If that rotation of athletic defensive ends continues to post performances like the UNC game, the sack production will dominate ACC play.
The interior was overall dominant with pressure. Transfer sensation Darrell Jackson has combined with Leonard Taylor to give Miami a potential NFL early-round draft pick duo at defensive tackle. Both had PFF grades over 80 and Jackson tied for the team lead in tackles and sacks while tying for second in tackles for loss. With both players being just sophomores, the development and progression of the two could lead to the rotation of the interior line being cut down.
Daryl Porter Jr. Once Again Looks Like a Starter
Cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. relieved starter Tyrique Stevenson in the second half due to injury and his half of the field saw almost no attention. For two weeks in a row, the American Heritage Plantation (FL) product has been arguably the best cover corner on the team. His coverage prowess was a huge reason for the stingy second-half performance from the defense that held UNC to just six points.
The grades differed tremendously over the last two weeks for Porter and Stevenson, as well. Porter achieved grades of 75 and 62.1 while Stevenson has been at 45 and 46.5. There's no reason a permanent change should not be made with the starting lineup moving forward based on that statistical logic.
Kamren Kinchens Is The Team MVP
No player is perfect, especially on this 2022 Miami team, but safety Kamren Kinchens has become the heart and soul of this defense and squad overall. Head coach Mario Cristobal spoke highly of the sophomore and said they will need more from him as one of the top players in the program. That is not to say he has not done enough. Kinchens had six tackles and an interception against North Carolina, a common stat line for him this season.
The sophomore has proven to be the most consistent tackler and leads the team in total turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). He is at an 80 grade or higher on a weekly basis. As of right now, Kinchens is the only player on the roster capable of being in the conversation for national awards and his performance. Outside of one miscommunication early in the game against UNC, is yet another example of how he is the MVP for Miami heading into the mid-season.
The Youth Movement Has Begun
The North Carolina game provided a glimpse of the future of this defense with larger sample sizes and flashes of ability from linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and edge rusher Kelly.
Bissainthe played 13 snaps and Kelly 15, putting them ahead of more veteran players like Waynmon Steed, Caleb Johnson, and Antonio Moultrie. That increase in playing time and Cristobal's comments in Monday's press conference foreshadow bigger roles for the two most prominent freshmen on the defensive side of the ball.
Bissainthe actually had the highest grade of all linebackers and was fast & physical when on the field. His ability to cover in space and still fly to football against the run makes him a better fit on this defense at the second level. Kelly is a freak of nature that was able to help produce a pass rush for the Hurricanes. Expect to see these two on the field more and more.