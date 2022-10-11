The Miami defense rebounded from a one-game slip-up against Middle Tennessee State and held North Carolina to their lowest point total of the season. Overall this season, Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele has been able to piece together a defense allowing just 16 points per game excluding the mediocre performance against MTSU.

The Pass Rush Came Up Big In The Second Half

Leonard Taylor, Defensive Tackle, Miami (Center)

Seven players got involved in five sacks and the defensive front added another nine tackles for loss. Four of those five sacks came in the second half, which would have been a game-high for the season in itself. On the edge, Jahfari Harvey, Mitchell Agude, Nyjalik Kelly, and Akheem Mesidor all showed flashes of pass rush prowess and picked up their stat sheet this past week. If that rotation of athletic defensive ends continues to post performances like the UNC game, the sack production will dominate ACC play. The interior was overall dominant with pressure. Transfer sensation Darrell Jackson has combined with Leonard Taylor to give Miami a potential NFL early-round draft pick duo at defensive tackle. Both had PFF grades over 80 and Jackson tied for the team lead in tackles and sacks while tying for second in tackles for loss. With both players being just sophomores, the development and progression of the two could lead to the rotation of the interior line being cut down.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3Bob21vcmUgZGVmZW5zaXZlIGxpbmVtYW4gRGFycmVsbCBKYWNr c29uIG5hbWVkIHRvIFBybyBGb290YmFsbCBGb2N1cyB0ZWFtIG9mIHRoZSB3 ZWVrLjxicj48YnI+SGUgd2FzIG9uZSBvZiBmaXZlIHN0YW5kb3V0IHBsYXll cnMgZnJvbSBTYXR1cmRheSYjMzk7cyBnYW1lIGFnYWluc3QgVU5DLjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94VDF6YUJNTk04Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28veFQx emFCTU5NODwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NvUzVSYjV5ZEEi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Db1M1UmI1eWRBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcmN1 cyBCZW5qYW1pbiAoQEJlbmphbWluUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc5ODc3MjM1 NTk4OTgzMTY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Daryl Porter Jr. Once Again Looks Like a Starter

Cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. relieved starter Tyrique Stevenson in the second half due to injury and his half of the field saw almost no attention. For two weeks in a row, the American Heritage Plantation (FL) product has been arguably the best cover corner on the team. His coverage prowess was a huge reason for the stingy second-half performance from the defense that held UNC to just six points. The grades differed tremendously over the last two weeks for Porter and Stevenson, as well. Porter achieved grades of 75 and 62.1 while Stevenson has been at 45 and 46.5. There's no reason a permanent change should not be made with the starting lineup moving forward based on that statistical logic.

Kamren Kinchens Is The Team MVP

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

No player is perfect, especially on this 2022 Miami team, but safety Kamren Kinchens has become the heart and soul of this defense and squad overall. Head coach Mario Cristobal spoke highly of the sophomore and said they will need more from him as one of the top players in the program. That is not to say he has not done enough. Kinchens had six tackles and an interception against North Carolina, a common stat line for him this season. The sophomore has proven to be the most consistent tackler and leads the team in total turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). He is at an 80 grade or higher on a weekly basis. As of right now, Kinchens is the only player on the roster capable of being in the conversation for national awards and his performance. Outside of one miscommunication early in the game against UNC, is yet another example of how he is the MVP for Miami heading into the mid-season.

The Youth Movement Has Begun

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami (center)