Miami bounced back quickly from bad recruiting news, securing the commitment of four-star local star defensive end Rueben Bain. The elite pass rusher committed after winning the Nat Moore Trophy which is given to the best player in South Florida.

Bain is a top 150 prospect who has been an all-state-level player for the last three years. Even with a COVID-shortened sophomore season, Bain has been able to rack up over 70 career sacks while winning three, and potentially four, state championships during his time at local power Miami Central.

Bain was trending away from Miami late in the season as schools like Auburn and Louisville made strong pushes toward being potential favorites before a shuffling of staffs at both schools took them out of the race. Bain exhausted his process, visiting every school in his top four over a final couple of months of the cycle.

The advantages of proximity and family relationships were just too much for the other teams to overcome. Head Coach Mario Cristobal made Bain a priority since he was hired, visiting him at Central immediately after his introductory press conference and bringing on multiple staff members who were either family members, his brother Reginald, or former coaches like Roland Smith or Sabbath Joseph.

"Miami has done a great job in recruiting me and my family, especially the head man, coach [Mario] Cristobal. He has reached out every day no matter what and just let me know I'm important to the class. I know there are endless opportunities at Miami, on and off the field"

The comeback effort secured another signature prospect and someone who was widely considered the best defensive player in South Florida while continuing to build a pipeline to Miami's best program, Miami Central.

With Bain's pledge, Miami jumps up to the seventh-best class in the country. He is the fourth defensive line commit and 16th blue-chip player in the 2023 class for the Canes.