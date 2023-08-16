The offensive line needed an upgrade after an abysmal overall performance in 2022. Miami added eight new players and has 18 offensive linemen to choose from to start game one. One player well on his way to start against Miami (OH) is Francis Mauigoa, the former five-star from IMG Academy. "Everybody has high expectations of me," Mauigoa said. "All that pressure's coming, but I got to keep it down. I'm very excited. Just looking forward to ball out and have a great season."

Francis, also known as "CiCi," is very likely going to start at right tackle for game one and is already setting a high precedent. Head Coach Mario Cristobal commented on muscle-to-fat body percentage at the ACC Media Day. Cristobal stated that he broke the Miami record for the percentage of muscle to body fat.

"Yeah, I had 160 pounds of muscle mass with a 20 body fat percentage at 342 pounds. It's something to celebrate, but I still have a lot more to go, so as long as I keep my body healthy I'll be ready for that season." When asked if he surprised himself at how much progress he's made so quickly, Mauigoa provided and confident but humble answer. "Yes and no," Mauigoa said. "Yes, because I keep myself down. I keep myself as humble as I can. No because I put in a lot of hard work just to get to that spot. Coming from my high school, IMG Academy, you can't really settle for less."

