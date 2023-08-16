Freshman Francis Mauigoa already putting up impressive numbers at Miami
The offensive line needed an upgrade after an abysmal overall performance in 2022. Miami added eight new players and has 18 offensive linemen to choose from to start game one.
One player well on his way to start against Miami (OH) is Francis Mauigoa, the former five-star from IMG Academy.
"Everybody has high expectations of me," Mauigoa said. "All that pressure's coming, but I got to keep it down. I'm very excited. Just looking forward to ball out and have a great season."
Francis, also known as "CiCi," is very likely going to start at right tackle for game one and is already setting a high precedent. Head Coach Mario Cristobal commented on muscle-to-fat body percentage at the ACC Media Day. Cristobal stated that he broke the Miami record for the percentage of muscle to body fat.
"Yeah, I had 160 pounds of muscle mass with a 20 body fat percentage at 342 pounds. It's something to celebrate, but I still have a lot more to go, so as long as I keep my body healthy I'll be ready for that season."
When asked if he surprised himself at how much progress he's made so quickly, Mauigoa provided and confident but humble answer.
"Yes and no," Mauigoa said. "Yes, because I keep myself down. I keep myself as humble as I can. No because I put in a lot of hard work just to get to that spot. Coming from my high school, IMG Academy, you can't really settle for less."
Mauigoa made an effort to build a relationship with his teammates. He's developed close ties with Frankie Tinilau, Emory Williams, and Ray Ray Joseph to name a few. Mauigoa feels the mentality of the offensive line is in the right place and feels he is in the perfect place to learn how to be a better player.
"Having Jalen Rivers, Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Anez Cooper, and me on the right side, everyone has a great mentality. Matt Lee works fast and Javion coming from Alabama, Jalen Rivers is just explosive, Anez Cooper is a just strong human being. So yeah, I like these offensive linemen."
He continues to take a humble approach and put forth maximum effort with every play, a trait the coaches love.
"I just do what the coach tells me to do and just do it at 100 percent. Go with high intensity. Do as much as I can and give it my all."
