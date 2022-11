With Tyler Van Dyke confirmed out against Georgia Tech Freshman Jacurri Brown will start against the Miami Hurricanes. Miami is electing to go with the athletic Brown to give them the best chance given his running ability. Georgia Tech is last against the run in the ACC.

Brown is 5-for-12 for 37 yards with one interception on the season. The former four-star quarterback gets the start over Jake Garcia. He has been used primarily as a runner this season and recorded the most snaps of his career (37) and receiving a 69.7 grade from Pro Football Focus last week against Florida State.

Brown was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country coming out of Lowndes (GA) High School. He has started games at the varsity level since he was a freshman and has complied a 34-7 record.