The 2023 class is special in many ways - Two five-star offensive tackles. Kept the most productive pass rusher in the country, Rueben Bain, home over SEC options. Fixing the linebacker and offensive line rooms with depth and high-potential prospects. All of those points are huge, but the flip of wide receiver Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph from Clemson may prove to have the most significant impact in year one. Joseph brought an attitude, pride, and a work ethic to the class, making him a potential early leader for a program undergoing a culture overhaul. Since driving to Coral Gables, Joseph has set the tone for this team despite his youth. "Ray Ray's a great player, and the best part about him is he's not gonna be outworked," said head coach Mario Cristobal about his prized freshman after Miami's seventh practice of fall camp. "If you come out here any time of day, he's probably on the jug machine. He's really smart; he's really detailed." That work ethic is earning him an opportunity to see the field early. It's a testament to his values as a South Florida product and why he is such a building block piece for Cristobal in his first full class.

"Whatever he does, he does at 100 miles per hour. He's tough. He's South Florida through and through," Cristobal added. "He's exactly what you want on your football team. If he makes a mistake or he drops a football, he's going to find a way to come back and make up for it. So, everyone trusts he's going to be great." The work ethic for Joseph is contagious with his peers. Since the spring, he has focused on getting work on the jug machine, and working on his hands - both before and after practice. "Everday," said Joseph on how often he works overtime catching passes. "Every day I'll catch before and after practice, and then I go to class and come back and catch some more I'll be out there for about two hours, and then if I feel like I didn't do enough for the day, then I'll come back, but my routine was after practice I'll catch, and normally after practice, I can't really get that many. I try to get about 500."

