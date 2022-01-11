Frierson gets $50,000 NIL deal through John Ruiz's LifeWallet
Newly-minted Miami Hurricanes booster John Ruiz has officially entered the world of NIL.
Ruiz, who has been vocal about his desire to build a new stadium for the Miami Hurricanes, is signing UM LB Gil Frierson to a $50,000 NIL deal to promote LifeWallet, a new platform that allows medical and prescription information to be securely stored so health care professionals can access the records.
It is the first of what promises to be several NIL deals by Ruiz.
"There is no limit to what we will invest," Ruiz told CaneSport Tuesday. "We have earmarked $10 million already."
LifeWallet will also track athlete medical history and performances and help athletes be in optimum shape.
Frierson was debating whether or not to leave UM, and the deal makes certain he and his 41 tackles, 3.5 for losses last year, remain for another season.
Frierson could be a starter at linebacker with Amari Carter gone and Corey Flagg and Waynmon Steed the other returning starters. Of course, there will be fierce competition for jobs in the spring and fall that will certainly include Keontra Smith, Wesley Bissainthe and others.
Ruiz announced the launch of LifeWallet.com Jan. 10 with a Tweet that read "Excited to launch LifeWallet today. As promised, LifeWallet provides healthcare practitioners access to your entire health history, including critical medical information that could save your life or that of a loved one. THE TIME IS NOW!!! http://LifeWallet.com"
Also of note: Ruiz is suing the NCAA with Frierson and Sal Stewart the plaintiff. Frierson's part of the lawsuit involves him not being allowed to sign a contract beyond his participation at UM.
And Stewart, who is a baseball player at Westminster Christian High School, is part of the lawsuit because Ruiz offered him a contract to help promote LifeWallet but he could not accept due to FHSAA bylaws.
In other words, Ruiz is seeking to allow college student-athletes to sign longterm NIL deals while also seeking to allow high school student-athletes to be rewarded with contracts that won't affect their college eligibility.