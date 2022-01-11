Frierson gets $50,000 NIL deal through John Ruiz's LifeWallet

Newly-minted Miami Hurricanes booster John Ruiz has officially entered the world of NIL.

Ruiz, who has been vocal about his desire to build a new stadium for the Miami Hurricanes, is signing UM LB Gil Frierson to a $50,000 NIL deal to promote LifeWallet, a new platform that allows medical and prescription information to be securely stored so health care professionals can access the records.

It is the first of what promises to be several NIL deals by Ruiz.

"There is no limit to what we will invest," Ruiz told CaneSport Tuesday. "We have earmarked $10 million already."

LifeWallet will also track athlete medical history and performances and help athletes be in optimum shape.

Frierson was debating whether or not to leave UM, and the deal makes certain he and his 41 tackles, 3.5 for losses last year, remain for another season.



