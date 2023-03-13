CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a career outing against then-No. 19 NC State, Miami right-hander Gage Ziehl was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Ziehl tossed a career-long eight innings, limiting one of the most potent offenses in the nation to only one unearned run. The sophomore starter held the Wolfpack, which entered the series eighth nationally with a .338 average, to just four hits.

“We all have a lot of confidence in Gage and that’s why he’s one of our guys,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said after the game Saturday. “He’s a high-character guy, who is very mentally tough with a lot of moxie. It was a big performance and we needed that.”