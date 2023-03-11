CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Gage Ziehl roared.

After tossing a career-long eight innings, Miami’s sophomore starter let out a scream, walking off the mound to a standing ovation at Mark Light Field.

Ziehl quieted No. 19 NC State, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-1 victory over the Wolfpack Saturday night.

“I let my emotions go,” the fiery-Ziehl said. “I’m just going out there trying to attack hitters. I had to fight through adversity in my first few starts. The beginning of the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but the season is long and we’ve got a lot of games left.”

Ziehl’s outing marked the longest start by a Hurricane this season, as the right-hander didn’t yield an earned run in the series-clinching win for Miami (10-5, 2-0 ACC).

After the first two NC State (13-2, 0-2 ACC) batters reached base, Ziehl (2-2) retired 15 of the next 17 hitters he faced. The 6-foot, 216-pound hurler totaled eight-plus strikeouts for the third straight game, scattering four Wolfpack hits.