CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State

THE GAME

• After a 47-34 win on the road at Louisville, the #12/#14 Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a rivalry showdown against Florida State on Sept. 26. Kickoff for the matchup from Hard Rock Stadium, slated for broadcast on ABC, is set for 7:30 p.m.

• Hard Rock Stadium will serve as the site of ESPN's College GameDay Saturday - the second straight week GameDay's game site has included Miami.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ABC with Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Molly McGrath (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live from Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 10.

• In conjunction with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Hurricanes football games will have a maximum of 13,000 fans this year.

THE RIVALRY

• The Hurricanes carry a 34-30 all-time series lead against the Seminoles into Saturday, but trail by a 20-17 mark in games in Miami / Miami Gardens.

• Miami has won three straight rivalry matchups against Florida State, including a commanding 27-10 road win on the road in the 2019 showdown.

• In the most recent matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in 2018, the Hurricanes overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to capture a 28-27 victory.

• The Hurricanes have not won four straight against Florida State since a stretch of winning six straight games over their rivals from 2000-2004.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 11 starters and 39 letterwinners from a team that finished in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Manny Diaz's first year as coach.

• Miami was ranked No. 12 in the latest Associated Press top 25 and No. 14 in the latest Coaches Poll released Sept. 20 - its highest rankings since the 2018 preseason polls, when UM was ranked No. 8 by both AP and coaches. In last week's polls, Miami was ranked No. 17 by AP and No. 18 by coaches.

• Last time out, the Hurricanes won a shootout against a top-20 ranked Louisville team on the road, toppling the Cardinals, 47-34, at Cardinal Stadium on Sept. 19. QB D'Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns and Miami's defense totaled three turnovers and 10 tackles for loss in the win.

• Miami debuted Turnover Chain 4.0 in the win over Louisville; CB Al Blades, Jr., was the first to wear it after recording a second-quarter interception.

• K Jose Borregales was named ACC Specialist of the Week after a dominant game against the Cardinals. Borregales tied a Miami record and set a Cardinal Stadium record with a 57-yard field goal, finished 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, and totaled 17 points in the Hurricanes' 47-34 victory.

• Miami's victory over Louisville was its first over a top-20 team on the road since a 38-34 win at #18 Florida State on Sept. 7, 2009 in Tallahassee, Fla.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston, where he compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards despite starting just 22 games. He has thrown for 469 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and has added 92 rushing yards and one rushing score.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

MIAMI HOSTS FSU IN "GAMEDAY" TILT

• #12/#14 Miami hosts Florida State on Sept. 26 in its second straight ABC Saturday Night Football showcase and second straight appearance in a game picked for the site of ESPN's College GameDay.

• The Hurricanes are looking to extend their streak to four straight wins over the rival Seminoles; Miami has not won four straight over FSU since a stretch of winning six straight games from 2000-2004.

• Since joining the ACC prior to 2004, Miami is 11-5 in ACC home openers; the Hurricanes lost last year's ACC home opener, 42-35, to Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, 2019.

• Saturday will mark the 23rd game involving the Hurricanes picked as the site of ESPN's College GameDay; Miami is 14-8 in 22 previous games involved in the show.

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

• Redshirt senior D'Eriq King will make the third start of his Miami career on Saturday against Florida State; he was named Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz in late July.

• In his second start for Miami on Sept. 19, King totaled 325 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a road win over #18/#16 Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston before electing to transfer for his final year of eligibility; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award this preseason.

• King's FBS record of 16 straight games with at least one passing TD and one rushing TD came to an end vs. Louisville.

#12/#14 MIAMI LOOKS TO STRETCH STREAK OVER RIVAL SEMINOLES

• #12/#14 Miami (2-0, 1-0 ACC) will host Florida State (0-1, 0-1 ACC) in its ACC home opener on Sept. 26 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for the annual rivalry matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

• The rivalry is the longest running consecutive series for the Hurricanes, with Saturday's matchup representing 52 consecutive seasons where the programs have met at least once, dating to 1969.

• The Hurricanes have a 34-30 all-time series lead, aided by wins in the last three meetings (2017, 2018, 2019). Miami has not won four straight vs. FSU since a stretch of six straight from 2000-2004.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and has 10 ACC games scheduled; after Saturday's game vs. Florida State, Miami has an open date next week.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division this fall.

• Saturday also marks UM's 23rd appearance as a participant in the game picked for the site of ESPN's College GameDay; UM's all-time record in "GameDay" games is 14-8, including a 6-1 record in Miami.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: MIAMI WINS TOP-20 SHOOTOUT, 47-34, AT LOUISVILLE

• Miami earned its first road win over a top-20 opponent since 2009 when it toppled the host #18/#16 Louisville Cardinals, 47-34, at Cardinal Stadium on Sept. 19. The win improved Miami to 2-0 overall.

• QB D'Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdown passes in the win, while TE Brevin Jordan recorded seven receptions for 120 yards with one touchdown. RB Cam'Ron Harris (134 yards, 75- yard rushing touchdown) and RB Jaylan Knighton (two total touchdowns) helped lead the offense.

• Miami's defense total 10 tackles for loss and forced three turnovers, with CB Al Blades, Jr., becoming the first Hurricane to rock the new Turnover Chain (v 4.0) after a second-quarter interception.

• Among Miami's top statistical performers in Saturday's win over Louisville were S Bubba Bolden (career-high 11 total tackles, one forced fumble) and LB Zach McCloud (nine tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery). DT Jared Harrison-Hunte had two tackles for loss and one sack.

• One of Miami's most impactful performers was K Jose Borregales, who tied the Miami record with a 57-yard field goal. Borregales went 4-for-4 on field goals and totaled 17 points against Louisville.

• King (quarterback), Bolden (defensive back) & Borregales (specialist) were ACC Players of the Week.

MORE ON D'ERIQ

• QB D'Eriq King was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on July 27. King transferred to Miami in January for his final year of eligibility after four years at Houston.

• King, who totaled 6,346 yards of offense at UH, entered 2020 with an FBS record of 15 straight games with at least one passing and one rushing TD; he broke Tim Tebow's record (14) at Houston.

• Though his FBS record streak came to an end at 16 games last time out against Louisville, King has 561 passing yards and 92 rushing yards in two starts; he has five total touchdowns and no turnovers.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King, who split time at wide receiver and quarterback as a true freshman with the Cougars in 2016, became the first player in school history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat at Texas State.

• The Manvel, Texas native was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award (nation's most outstanding player) and Davey O'Brien Award (nation's top quarterback) during the 2020 preseason.

TURNOVER CHAIN V 4.0 MAKES DEBUT

• When CB Al Blades, Jr., intercepted a pass in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Louisville, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain - version 4.0.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017), Sebastian the Ibis (2018), and the famous '305' Miami area code (2019), showcases a charm with the famous school logo inside the state of Florida. The charm weights 300 grams while the chain is 30 inches in length.

• Since the unveiling of Miami's now infamous turnover chain in 2017, Miami led all of Power-5 with an average of 1.95 turnovers forced per game from 2017-2019. The Hurricanes were tied with Wisconsin for No. 1 among all Power-5 teams with 76 turnovers forced over the span, including 20 last season.

• 15 different Canes wore the '305' chain last year, none more than CB DJ Ivey - who wore it three times.

TOUCHDOWN RINGS ARE BACK, HAVE COME OUT OFTEN IN TWO GAMES

• When RB Cam'Ron Harris took a fourth-and-one carry 66 yards in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, a familiar jewelry made its season debut on the Miami sidelines: the Touchdown Rings, version 2.0.

• Designed by famous Miami-based jeweler Anthony "AJ The Jeweler" Machado, the Touchdown Rings are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones. The rings weigh 100 grams combined.

• The rings, which took roughly three months to complete, spell out the words "THE CRIB" when held together - an homage to a quote from Broward County-born DL Nesta Jade Silvera, who, on National Signing Day 2018, explained, "Why not make the crib great?" in announcing his decision to sign with the Hurricanes. Miami's coaching and recruiting staffs rallied behind Silvera's proclamation on NSD '18.

TRANSFER PORTAL HELPED BRING IN ROCHE, BORREGALES & WILLIAMS

• It wasn't just QB D'Eriq King who elected to spend 2020 at The U; DE Quincy Roche (Temple), K Jose Borregales (FIU) and OL Jarrid Williams (Houston) will be spending their final years at The U.

• Roche delivered a dominant career at Temple, totaling 137 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 26.0 sacks in three seasons. He was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, ranking No. 5 in FBS with 13 sacks and No. 11 in FBS with 19.0 tackles for loss with the Owls.

• Roche had four tackles and his FBS-leading 27th career sack versus UAB. He had 2.5 TFLs at Louisville.

• Borregales, the all-time leading scorer at crosstown FIU, finished his Panthers career with 281 career points. He was a Lou Groza Award finalist as FBS' top kicker in 2018 and has 50 career field goals.

• The reigning ACC Specialist of the Week, Borregales had a career-long 57-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on field goals in a win at Louisville. He is the nation's active leader in career field goals made.

• Williams, who has started the first two games at right tackle for UM, started all 13 games at the position for the Cougars in 2018. He saw action in four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

HARRIS POSTS THIRD CAREER 100-YARD RUSH GAME IN WIN OVER CARDS

• Making the fifth start of his career and his second as full-time starting running back, RB Cam'Ron Harris delivered a 134-yard performance in the Hurricanes' 47-34 on the road at Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Harris had a career-long 75-yard touchdown run in the win - Miami's longest rush since DeeJay Dallas had an 83-yard touchdown versus Duke in 2018. He ranks No. 3 in FBS with 268 rushing yards this year.

• Harris had a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in Miami's 31-14 win over UAB in the season opener.

• Harris' 134 yards were two shy of tying his career high, set last year vs. Georgia Tech. His 17 carries vs. UAB came just one shy of tying his career high - set in the same game vs. the Yellow Jackets in 2018.

• Not only did Harris record his first multi-rush TD game in the win over the Blazers, but he added a 66- yard touchdown run to open Miami's scoring. It was a career-long run - until he bested it at Louisville.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis in 2018 but changed his last name to match his father's last name prior to the 2019 season - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in the 2018 class by ESPN.

• Harris played behind Travis Homer (2018) and DeeJay Dallas (2019), who are with the NFL's Seahawks.

TWO-HEADED TIGHT END MONSTER SHOWCASED SKILLS AT LOUISVILLE

• Miami boasts one of the nation's top tight end tandems in juniors Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who have been listed as co-starters on the offensive depth chart for the first three games of the season.

• Jordan, who has started both games, put on a show versus Louisville, finishing with seven catches for 120 yards and a 47-yard touchdown. His catches and yardage were just shy of career-high totals.

• Mallory opened Miami's scoring with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of Miami's win at Louisville. It was his fourth career touchdown and first since last year's win versus the Cardinals.

• Jordan, who was the only Hurricane selected to the All-ACC Preseason Team, was one of three Mackey Award finalists last year as the nation's top tight end and was selected to the 2019 All-ACC First Team.

McCLOUD HAD ONE OF BEST OUTINGS OF CAREER IN WEEK 2 VICTORY

• One of Miami's most important returners for 2020 played in only four games last year: Zach McCloud.

• McCloud, who enrolled at Miami in January 2016, elected to redshirt 2019 to return for a final year. The veteran linebacker has totaled 141 career tackles in 45 career games and had two tackles versus UAB.

• McCloud had one of the best games of his career last time out at Louisville, ranking second on the Hurricanes with nine tackles and adding one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack.

• The heart and soul of Miami's defense, the Palm Beach County native has started 31 games in four previous seasons, including 11 as a true freshman in 2016, when Miami was the only team in the country to start three true freshman linebackers: McCloud, Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

• Outside of the football field, McCloud is one of Miami's team leaders in the community; the redshirt senior is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the University of Miami Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He was named UM's Community Service Man of the Year in 2019 and is on the watch list for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy, honoring college football's man of the year.