Game Prediction: Miami vs. Ball State

After two dominant performances in week one and week two, Miami will play its second home game of the season on Saturday afternoon when Ball State visits Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami offense is clicking, but quarterback Cam Ward has communicated clearly that the Hurricanes still have much to prove on offense.

Ball State allowed the FCS program Missouri State to score 27 offensive points while possessing the ball for just 21 minutes. Its passing defense allowed 8.1 yards per attempt. Ball State now faces a Miami offense that averages 7.7 per play, 539 total yards, and 45.3 points per game.

Ball State has allowed 43.3 points per game in its last six games against Power Four opponents and 44 points in four of those games. The Cardinals nearly gave up 44 points to an FCS opponent in week one, which gives no reason to believe that they will be able to stop a Miami offense averaging 48.5 points a game this season.

Defensively, Miami has allowed just 4.9 yards per pass and 2.1 per rush in two games against Florida and Florida A&M this season. Ball State was in a dogfight with Missouri State last week, as the game was tied at 14 in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes will focus on shutting down Cardinals quarterback Kadin Semonza, who passed for 262 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in last week's win. Running back Braedon Sloan racked up 149 yards and scored twice against MSU a week ago, which has Miami's attention.

Miami allows only 225 yards per game and should significantly reduce the yards produced by Ball State (435) last week against an FCS opponent.

Look for Miami to dominate again in week three to move to 3-0.

Official Prediction: Miami wins 45-6