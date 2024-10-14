Game Time Announced for Miami-FSU

The game time for Miami's most-anticipated annual rivalry was announced on Monday. The Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles will kick off at 7:00 PM Eastern on Saturday, October 26th, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game will be televised on ESPN.

No. 6 Miami (6-0) will face FSU (1-5) for the 69th time, with the Canes leading the series 35-33.

Florida State holds a three-game winning streak over Miami. The Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes 27-20 in Tallahassee last season. FSU defeated UM 45-3 the last time the game was held in Miami.