CaneSport.com

It was a packed house for new baseball coach Gino DiMare’s introductory press conference Tuesday. Approximately 150 boosters joined athletic director Blake James, football coach Mark Richt, former football players Gino Torretta, Alonzo Highsmith and Greg Mark (who also coached at UM), announcer Jay Rokeach, several current Cane baseball players (most of the team is away playing summer ball) and other notables at the event that included a luncheon and was hosted by Joe Zagacki. Over 20 former players were on hand including Charles Johnson, Kevin Brown, EJ Encinosa, Danny Smith, Javy Rodriguez, David Gil, Alex Fernandez and Chris Clute. Two of former Cane coach Ron Fraser’s daughters also attended. DiMare personally greeted each attendee as they walked into the banquet room inside the Newman Alumni Center located across from the baseball field. As he began speaking at the event, DiMare initially held up his uniform No. 6. “Coach Fraser gave me an opportunity to play here,” DiMare said. “Of course we know what he turned the program into, this was a national powerhouse for the 30 years he was here. Coach Morris, he gave me an opportunity to coach here in 1997. He carried the torch from coach Fraser, carried it at a very proud level. I’ll be indebted to him for the rest of my career for giving me this opportunity. “I grew up here, was born right down the street at South Miami Hospital. So I was indoctrinated to the University of Miami at a very early age, bleed orange and green.”

"I'm not going to make any statements, promises right now we're going to win the national championship, but what I will tell you - when I met with players our goals and our expectations are to do that. That's our main goal." — Gino DiMare

DiMare is the 10th head coach in the baseball program’s history. DiMare has more than 20 years of experience with the program, having played for College Baseball Hall of Fame coach Ron Fraser from 1989-92 and serving as an assistant on Jim Morris’ staff for 19 seasons - including the 1999 and 2001 national championship teams. Since 2011, DiMare has served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator in addition to his duties working with Miami’s hitters and outfielders. “Being a Hurricane it means you have pride,” DiMare said. “You have to have desire, determination to be the very best. A Hurricane player has to play with confidence. Football players call it swagger - as we look back its one of the greatest programs in the history of college baseball. “We’ve won four national championships. But it’s been a while. It’s been a while. I know it, we all know it. I want to make sure that we create our own history. And that’s something that’s very important to me.” James said today that “It’s an exciting day for us … Miami baseball is one that continues to be a topic of conversation and people are always asking me how it’s going or telling a story. I’m excited with the leadership that we’ll have taking over. “(DiMare) is clearly a winner. You want a recruiter - when you look at what Gino has done as a recruiter, he’s brought some of the very best here. If we want to be in Omaha we need to bring in the very best. … For me it was a no-brainer (to hire DiMare) - I could not be happier. He understands our program, our community, knows the expectations. I have no doubt in my mind that Gino is going to lead us back to Omaha, will lead us to great things in the classroom, in the community.’ James also said an indoor hitting facility will be built for the baseball team. “I’m pleased to say our supporters have stepped up to support (it), we have the money in place,” James said. DiMare also said the field will be resurfaced, that the walls will be padded in the outfield and along the foul lines. “We need to share our history that’s put up out there - that’s something I want to do,” DiMare said.

Miami Athletics