Cristobal continues to talk about the newly found linebacker depth Raul Aguirre, Malik Bryant, and Marcellius Pulliam. He talks of defensive lineman Joshua Horton on how he started with a rebuilding program that eventually won a state championship in his final year. He also shares his thought on Safety Kaleb Spencer and Athlete Robert Stafford. He also responds to the growing adoration of his footwear on social media. Cristobal believes this class compares some of the best he's recruited in his career.