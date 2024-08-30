With the first big weekend of the college football season finally here, take a look at where some of the biggest names in the sport were ranked as high school recruits and whether their ranking was a Hit or a Miss.

Penn State has signed a number of high-caliber quarterbacks over the years but Allar is the second-highest-ranked signal caller the Nittany Lions have ever signed. The results thus far have not yet matched the hype. As Penn State heads to Morgantown for its highly anticipated season opener against the Mountaineers, the expectation is that Allar will be a much improved passer down the field. According to PFF, his adjusted completion percentage on passes at least 20 yards down the field was just 36-percent last season. For Penn State to fulfill its hopes of making the College Football Playoff this season, Allar has to take a big step forward. Despite those issues, Allar finished the 2022 rankings cycle ranked as the No. 70 prospect in the Rivals250. He has all the physical attributes of a first-round NFL Draft pick but probably won’t be selected that early if he doesn’t show development on the field. Verdict: Hit

*****

Bain burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Hurricanes and was immediately one of the best pass rushers in the ACC. His frame wasn’t ideal for a defensive end but his quickness and power at that size made him a mismatch against offensive tackles. The versatility that Bain brings to the defensive front allows defensive coordinators to move him around to find the mismatch and maximize his impact. Expect to see more of that from Bain when Miami kicks off its season on the road at in-state rival Florida on Saturday afternoon. Verdict: Hit

*****

Branch has only been in college for one year but it’s fair to say his ranking was accurate. The speedy receiver and return man for the Trojans immediately put the nation on notice when he returned a kickoff against San Jose State in last year's season-opener. Branch followed that up two games later with a punt return for a touchdown against Stanford. He had 32 receptions during his freshman season and that number should increase this season. It will be very interesting to see how Branch does against Big Ten competition this season but up first is LSU on Sunday. Verdict: Hit

*****

Texas A&M fans are wondering what their team would have looked like last season if Weigman would have remained healthy. Who knows what the Aggies would have been able to accomplish last year with Weigman available for the entire season but, nonetheless, expectations remain high for the fourth-ranked quarterback from the 2022 Rivals250. He showed real promise in the first four games of the 2023 season and his limited action at the end of the 2022 season but, with only four starts in conference games under his belt, the sample size is too small to call his ranking a “hit” or a “miss” just yet. We’ll know a lot more about Weigman after this weekend’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Verdict: Incomplete

*****