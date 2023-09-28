The 2023 class may go down as the class that officially brought 'The U' back. Many players brought in for Mario Cristobal's full official first class have seen the field this season, and a few are performing at a very high level. Here's a rundown of what the class is doing thus far. All grades and rankings are according to Pro Football Focus

Francis Mauigoa has started every game for the Hurricanes during this 2023 season, registering 233 offensive snaps. Mauigoa ranks 40th in pass block, and 18th in run block among freshmen tackles.

Samson Okunlola has played 30 offensive snaps thus far but ranks high among blocking grades. The northeast native ranks 8th in run blocking and 20th among freshmen tackles.

Rueben Bain has been the most impressive freshman for the Miami Hurricanes. He is the highest-graded true freshman defensive lineman with an 84.1 grade. He's played in every game and totaled 119 total defensive snaps. Bain has five total tackles (four solo) and a sack.

We've seen glimpses of the explosiveness from "Ray Ray" as he's scored a 62.6 grade on 18 pass snaps in 2023. Joseph has six receptions for 36 yards.

Riley Williams is getting much more playing time than most expected, as he's appeared in every game this season. He's been impressive as a blocking tight end, ranking 67th in the country and playing 104 offensive snaps. He has one catch for 18 yards.

Wayne has logged 68 defensive snaps this and has leaped over some veterans on the depth chart. Wayne has a 78.9 tackling grade this season and ranks 43rd when it comes to defensive grades among freshmen. He has six tackles (two solo).

"PoPo" has played in three games this season and 16 defensive snaps. His defensive grade is 67.3, which ranks 32nd among freshman linebackers. He ranks 15th in run defense among freshman linebackers. Aguirre has two and a half tackles for loss - all coming against Bethune Cookman.

Bryant has seen action in two games thus far, recording 12 defensive snaps, with 11 coming in the Bethune game. He has a 31.9 grade this season.

Bobby Washington has played 14 defensive snaps and received solid grades of 76.5 on defense, 73.8 in run defense, and 79.1 in tackling. He has four total tackles, a half sack, and a half tackle for loss in two games.

Robby Washington is the highest-graded freshman pass catcher for Miami, and his 81.8 grade is good for sixth in the nation among first-year players. He's caught two for 27 yards on five passing snaps.

Robert Stafford has been in on one snap on special teams.

Kinsler has been on the field for four total snaps (two on offense and two on special teams.

Acheampong is still recovering from injury and has yet to see the field.

Horton has played in three games and logged 32 defensive snaps thus far. He has a defensive grade of 69.9, a run defensive grade of 70.8, a tackling grade of 70.1, and a pressure grade of 62.4.

Chris Johnson has appeared in two games and registered 20 offensive snaps in 2023. He has a 72.9 run offensive grade, ranking 25th among freshmen RBs. Johnson has 11 attempts for 73 yards (6.6 per carry) and a touchdown.

Mark Fletcher ranks 18th among freshmen running backs with a 75 grade. Fletcher has appeared in three games and has 24 attempts for 133 yards (5.5 per carry) and a touchdown.

Damari Brown has appeared in three games this season, logging 70 defensive snaps. He's been solid in run defense, receiving a 73.7 grade but overall has a 59.5 grade. He has two total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Carver has registered six offensive snaps and has a 56.9 overall offensive grade.

Spencer has eight total snaps on special teams.

Pulliam has registered eight defensive snaps on the year, all coming against Bethune. He is ranked 13th among freshmen linebackers with a 74.5 grade. He's registered one tackle.

Kirk has yet to see the field this season.

Williams has appeared in three games and has received a 57.1 offensive grade and a 55.4 passing grade. He's completed 12-of-15 (80 percent) for 144 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Tripp has not seen this field this season as he is recovering from injury.