With the script flipped, it is time to honestly look at what Van Dyke's chances are at being the first Hurricane Heisman winner since Gino Torretta in 1992. Here is how he compares to the last five quarterbacks to win the award.

The redshirt junior has led Miami to an undefeated start and bounced back from his injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Miami's 5-7 finish killed the short honeymoon phase for head coach Mario Cristobal after just one season.

Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has rejuvenated his stock back to first-round potential with whispers of being in the Heisman Trophy conversation after four games.

Van Dyke has a highly comparable resume to all five passers on the above list. The average for the award-winning quarterbacks is completing 80.8 of 111.4 (72.5%), 1,286.4 total yards, 14.2 touchdowns, and one interception. TVD is right around that mark in all categories and has played just one complete game this season.

The argument of competition played is null and void. Van Dyke played just one ranked team, but so did every Heisman-winning quarterback except Caleb Williams last season. Even Bryce Young did not see a ranked opponent until his fifth game.

You can argue that Van Dyke has a better resume than last year's winner in Williams. Miami has not struggled in a game this season and is averaging over 40 points per game. Williams put up just 17 points against an Oregon State team that you can stack against a Texas A&M.

Staying in the College Football Playoff race is essential for Van Dyke to have a chance. Williams was the only winner not appearing in the final four at the end of the season but had a chance heading into conference championship play. Everyone except Burrow finished the year with multiple losses, as well, meaning that even a single slip-up against the likes of North Carolina, Florida State, or Clemson may not derail the chances of Van Dyke taking home college football's top honor.

The Tar Heels will be the first moment for TVD to earn his Heisman moment and inch closer to a conference championship appearance. If he can get to the ACC Championship and keep up his play statistically, the conversation will only get louder and louder for Miami's signal caller.