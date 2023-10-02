How Tyer Van Dyke Compares to Recent Heisman Winners Through Four Games
Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has rejuvenated his stock back to first-round potential with whispers of being in the Heisman Trophy conversation after four games.
The redshirt junior has led Miami to an undefeated start and bounced back from his injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Miami's 5-7 finish killed the short honeymoon phase for head coach Mario Cristobal after just one season.
With the script flipped, it is time to honestly look at what Van Dyke's chances are at being the first Hurricane Heisman winner since Gino Torretta in 1992. Here is how he compares to the last five quarterbacks to win the award.
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami - 2023
Schedule: Miami (OH), #23 Texas A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Temple (4-0)
Four Game Total: 74/99 (74.7%), 1085 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception
Miami (OH): 17/22 (77.3%), 201 yards, one touchdown, one interception (159.9 rating)
Texas A&M: 21/30 (70%), 362 yards, five touchdowns (229.7 rating)
Bethune-Cookman: 19/23 (82.6%), 263 yards, three touchdowns (201.5)
Temple: 17/24 (70.8%), 259 yards, three touchdowns (189.1)
Caleb Williams, USC - 2022
Schedule: Rice, Stanford, #24 Fresno State, #17 Oregon State (4-0)
Four Game Total: 80/122 (65.6), 1154 yards, 11 touchdowns, no interceptions
Rice: 19/22 (86.4%), 317 yards, two touchdowns (211.4 rating)
Stanford: 20/27 (74.1%), 345 yards, four touchdowns (229.1 rating)
Fresno State: 25/37 (67.6%), 285 yards, four touchdowns (149.9 rating)
Oregon State: 16/36 (44.4%), 207 yards, one touchdown (95.6 rating)
Bryce Young, Alabama - 2021
Schedule: Miami (FL), Mercer, Florida, Southern Mississippi (4-0)
Four Game Total: 88/122 (72.1%), 1124 yards, 15 touchdowns, one interception
Miami (FL): 27/38 (72.1%), 344 yards, four touchdowns (181.8 rating)
Mercer: 19/27 (70.4%), 227 yards, three touchdowns (177.7 rating)
Florida: 22/35 (62.9%), 240 yards, three touchdowns (148.7 rating)
Southern Miss: 20/22 (90.9%), 313 yards, five touchdowns (276.3 rating)
Joe Burrow, LSU - 2019
Schedule: Georgia Southern, #25 Texas, Northwestern State, Vanderbilt (4-0)
Four Game Total: 100/124 (80.6%), 1540 yards, 18 touchdowns, two interceptions
Georgia Southern: 23/27 (85.2%), 280 yards, five touchdowns (232.8 rating)
Texas: 31/39 (79.5), 479 yards, four touchdowns, one interception (209.7 rating)
Northwestern State: 21/24 (87.5%), 403 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (237.2)
Vanderbilt: 25/34 (73.5%), 378 yards, six touchdowns (230.1)
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma - 2018
Schedule: FAU, UCLA, Iowa State, #19 Army (4-0)
Four Game Total: 60/88 (68.1%), 1268 yards, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions
FAU: 9/11 (81.8%), 232 yards, two touchdowns (301.4 rating)
UCLA: 19/33 (57.6%), 375 yards, five touchdowns, one interception (159.4 rating)
Iowa State: 21/29 (72.4%), 425 yards, three touchdowns (207.4 rating)
Army: 11/15 (73.3%), 236 yards, four touchdowns, one interception (218.4 rating)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma - 2017
Schedule: Texas El-Paso, #5 Ohio State, Tulane, Baylor (4-0)
Four Game Total: 76/101 (75.2%), 1346 yards, 13 touchdowns, no interceptions
Texas El-Paso: 19/20 (95%), 321 yards, three touchdowns (282.7 rating)
Ohio State: 27/35 (77.1%), 381 yards, three touchdowns (198.1 rating)
Tulane: 17/27 (63%), 331 yards, four touchdowns (214.8 rating)
Baylor: 13/19 (68.4%), 313 yards, three touchdowns (245.6 rating)
Breakdown
Van Dyke has a highly comparable resume to all five passers on the above list. The average for the award-winning quarterbacks is completing 80.8 of 111.4 (72.5%), 1,286.4 total yards, 14.2 touchdowns, and one interception. TVD is right around that mark in all categories and has played just one complete game this season.
The argument of competition played is null and void. Van Dyke played just one ranked team, but so did every Heisman-winning quarterback except Caleb Williams last season. Even Bryce Young did not see a ranked opponent until his fifth game.
You can argue that Van Dyke has a better resume than last year's winner in Williams. Miami has not struggled in a game this season and is averaging over 40 points per game. Williams put up just 17 points against an Oregon State team that you can stack against a Texas A&M.
Staying in the College Football Playoff race is essential for Van Dyke to have a chance. Williams was the only winner not appearing in the final four at the end of the season but had a chance heading into conference championship play. Everyone except Burrow finished the year with multiple losses, as well, meaning that even a single slip-up against the likes of North Carolina, Florida State, or Clemson may not derail the chances of Van Dyke taking home college football's top honor.
The Tar Heels will be the first moment for TVD to earn his Heisman moment and inch closer to a conference championship appearance. If he can get to the ACC Championship and keep up his play statistically, the conversation will only get louder and louder for Miami's signal caller.
