Indiana OL commit hearing from Mirabal "all the time," planning Cane visit
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School center/OL and Indiana commitment William Larkins had hoped to attend Saturday’s opening spring scrimmage at UM but wasn’t able to make it.“I’ll defini...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news