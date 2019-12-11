Inside look: Decision looms for Baynes, and it might go to signing day
When Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High School OG Kobe Baynes wrapped up his Miami Hurricanes official visit on Sunday, he told CaneSport he expected to announce a decision around the middle to en...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news