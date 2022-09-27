Is It Time For Jake Garcia At Quarterback?
The Heisman and first-round aspirations of ballyhooed quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has completely dissipated over the last two weeks with disastrous losses to Texas A&M and Mid Tennessee State.
So far this season, Van Dyke has just 809 yards passing, completing less than 60 percent, and has a four-to-three interception ratio. That average of 202 yards and just one touchdown per game will not cut it in the modern age of college football.
Having former prized prospect Jake Garcia waiting in the wings probably does not help the situation either. Hard Rock Stadium was chanting for Garcia to get in the MTSU game after Van Dyke's second early interception, proving that the honeymoon phase has come and gone for the 2021 breakout star.
Garcia went 10-19 for 169 yards in relief of Van Dyke on Saturday while leading the offense to multiple scoring drives. If not for a failure in blocking on fourth and goal, Garcia might have actually brought Miami all the way back in that game.
Since the loss of veteran wide receiver Xavier Restrepo to injury, the big plays have completely left the Miami offense. With Van Dyke at quarterback, Miami went nearly seven quarters without a touchdown. SEVEN. In Garcia's first drive, there were points on the board. Even the PFF Grades were in Garcia's favor (65.4 vs 44.9).
Mario Cristobal's comments post-game comments allude to the fact that we may not see the 2021 Van Dyke in this new Josh Gattis offense:
"Scheme change. It’s different. Some things are different. Obviously, over 65% of his receiving production is gone. An injury to Xavier [Restrepo] is having us get all of the guys that are working hard to get better. We’ve got to do a better job setting him up for success and doing things offensively that allows us to have a more successful and a more productive pass game."
Outside of the fact that Van Dyke's on-field play is being questioned and critiqued, his leadership skills might need a review on top of that. Cristobal spoke before the season that he is more of a leader-by-example type of player and that he was working on being more vocal this off-season.
The exuberant personality of Garcia might be what this team needs right now. Starting center touched on that, while still showing some support for the incumbent starter:
"I think Jake has a very big personality and I think he lets that show," Clark said. "I think the guys kind of build off of that, but I think Tyler is a very good leader as well."
With the bye week underway, the Miami quarterback position is at a crossroads. Does Cristobal go with the status quo and stick with Van Dyke? Or do we see the exciting former blue-chip gunslinger who brought excitement and hope to one of the worst performances in program history? That decision heading into ACC play could define the first season for Cristobal.