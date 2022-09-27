The Heisman and first-round aspirations of ballyhooed quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has completely dissipated over the last two weeks with disastrous losses to Texas A&M and Mid Tennessee State. So far this season, Van Dyke has just 809 yards passing, completing less than 60 percent, and has a four-to-three interception ratio. That average of 202 yards and just one touchdown per game will not cut it in the modern age of college football. Having former prized prospect Jake Garcia waiting in the wings probably does not help the situation either. Hard Rock Stadium was chanting for Garcia to get in the MTSU game after Van Dyke's second early interception, proving that the honeymoon phase has come and gone for the 2021 breakout star. Garcia went 10-19 for 169 yards in relief of Van Dyke on Saturday while leading the offense to multiple scoring drives. If not for a failure in blocking on fourth and goal, Garcia might have actually brought Miami all the way back in that game.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWtlIEdhcmNpYSB0aHJldyBhIGxhc2VyLCBhbmQgdGhlIENhbmVz IGFyZSBMSVQuIPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RRTHN3SVgx ZTciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90UUxzd0lYMWU3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IENhbmVzQ291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM3OTg2 MTQ0MDQ1MTM3OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Since the loss of veteran wide receiver Xavier Restrepo to injury, the big plays have completely left the Miami offense. With Van Dyke at quarterback, Miami went nearly seven quarters without a touchdown. SEVEN. In Garcia's first drive, there were points on the board. Even the PFF Grades were in Garcia's favor (65.4 vs 44.9). Mario Cristobal's comments post-game comments allude to the fact that we may not see the 2021 Van Dyke in this new Josh Gattis offense: "Scheme change. It’s different. Some things are different. Obviously, over 65% of his receiving production is gone. An injury to Xavier [Restrepo] is having us get all of the guys that are working hard to get better. We’ve got to do a better job setting him up for success and doing things offensively that allows us to have a more successful and a more productive pass game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aQVlMSU4gV09PRCBIT1VTRSBDQUxM8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CTFVFbml0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCTFVFbml0ZWQ8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0VBVFQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFQVRUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vNkxheGJwcE1EZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZMYXhi cHBNRGQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlkZGxlIFRlbm5lc3NlZSBGQiAoQE1U X0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01UX0ZCL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTczNzY1MzcwNDA1NjAxMjg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK