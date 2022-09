Miami’s disappointing loss to Middle Tennessee State had many scratching their heads. Miami performed well statistically in three weeks of play and plummeted in week four against a team that was assumed to be a lesser opponent. Here are the snap counts and how the offense graded out against MTSU.

The five on the offensive line played all 98 snaps and DJ Scaife playing at right tackle was the highest graded O-Lineman receiving a 66.7 grade. The other four big men upfront were Jakai Clark (60.8), Jonathan Denis (60, playing one snap), Justice Oluwaseun (56.1), and John Campbell (55.1). Jalen Rivers registered a 47.1 grade.

Outside of the offensive line, Key’Shawn Smith was the highest graded among players receiving significant snaps. Henry Parrish Jr. was next on the list with 74.8 followed by Jake Garcia (65.4), followed by Brashard Smith (65.1), Frank Ladson Jr. (63.4), and Thaddius Franklin (61.9).

The bottom three were Will Mallory (45.9), Tyler Van Dyke (44.9), and Jaylan Knighton (39.5).