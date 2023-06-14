A new age of college football is upon us as television deals have caused conferences to transform into super conferences. The SEC and Big Ten have added major programs to their conferences over the years, and it seems this will continue. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC next season and USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024.

College football will never be the same, but where does that leave the ACC and Miami?

According to the Spun, Jim Williams says that the SEC would consider Florida State, Clemson, and perhaps even North Carolina but Miami would not be considered as a possible new member because the conference does not want to add two more schools from Florida.

Williams says that Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Duke are better suited for the Big Ten - a statement that makes some sense considering their academic reputations and the conference's standards for an invitation.