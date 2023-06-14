Is the Big Ten a landing place for Miami and will the ACC stay together?
A new age of college football is upon us as television deals have caused conferences to transform into super conferences. The SEC and Big Ten have added major programs to their conferences over the years, and it seems this will continue. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC next season and USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024.
College football will never be the same, but where does that leave the ACC and Miami?
According to the Spun, Jim Williams says that the SEC would consider Florida State, Clemson, and perhaps even North Carolina but Miami would not be considered as a possible new member because the conference does not want to add two more schools from Florida.
Williams says that Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Duke are better suited for the Big Ten - a statement that makes some sense considering their academic reputations and the conference's standards for an invitation.
All 14 ACC teams are tied to the league through a TV contract with ESPN that runs through 2036 and because of legal and financial issues, many believe an exodus is highly unlikely.
Recent revenue adjustments by the ACC will need to be revisited in order for the conference to stay intact. An unequal revenue-sharing model will likely be needed to keep the conference together.
But this could backfire.
Unequal revenue sharing split up the Big 12, helping send Nebraska, Missouri, and Texas A&M to find a new conference. USC and UCLA left the Pac-12 because of differences in unequal revenue sharing.
"The magnificent seven" ACC schools met about alternative options -- Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and NC State, but in order to break away, the ACC schools would need to go to another league that will provide a better payday.
As stated, the schools would still need to battle the legal ramifications to which they are bonded in the current ACC.
