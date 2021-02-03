Jess Simpson happy to be back at Miami, sees potential in his D line
After two years coaching the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line, Jess Simpson is back at Miami.He held the same title the last time he was at UM during the 2018 season, and he hopes the results are si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news