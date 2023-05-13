Miami keeps it rolling with its recent string of acquisitions with the addition of Shemar Kirk out of JUCO Reedley College (CA). Kirk made his announcement public to commit to Miami Saturday night.

Kirk gained belief in the opportunity at Miami as the Hurricanes staff Miami hosted the 6'1" 180-pound receiver last weekend. It was the first opportunity for Miami to impress and prove to the Tennessee native that this new Miami offense is a fit for him.

"I feel like I fit in the offense perfectly just off the style of the offense they run," said Kirk. "We really didn't talk much about my potential role. I would say they just want me to come in, work and make plays. I just know I'm gonna have the rock coming my way."

Kirk produced at an elite level and has the potential to produce immediately. In two years and 18 games at Reedley, he had 76 receptions, 1,446 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Add on a kick return touchdown as a freshman and you have a potential immediate impact player that Miami has been yearning for since the arrival of head coach Mario Cristobal.

Kirk chose Miami over Mississippi State, UCF, Washington State, Texas A&M, Purdue, UNLV, and Colorado.

Kirk joins a suddenly stacked outside receiving corps that includes Colbie Young, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, Frank Ladson, Michael Redding III, and recent transfer Tyler Harrell.