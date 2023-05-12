The pursuit of an outside wide receiver threat has been an ongoing process for Miami since December. While several targets are still available in the Transfer Portal, Miami was able to snag a speed threat in Alabama wideout Tyler Harrell.

Harrell is going into his third college stop, as he also was a standout at Louisville in 2021. Coming out of Miami Columbus, Harrell was a three-star prospect who held over 20 offers in 2018.

He played in 17 total games at Louisville and had a huge final season where he was third on the team in yards (523) and led the team in touchdowns (6) while averaging 29.1 yards per catch.

The South Florida native was unable to mirror that same success in Tuscaloosa, missing nearly half the season due to injury and recording just two catches for 18 yards.