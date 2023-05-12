Alabama WR Tyler Harrell Joins Miami as a Grad Transfer
The pursuit of an outside wide receiver threat has been an ongoing process for Miami since December. While several targets are still available in the Transfer Portal, Miami was able to snag a speed threat in Alabama wideout Tyler Harrell.
Harrell is going into his third college stop, as he also was a standout at Louisville in 2021. Coming out of Miami Columbus, Harrell was a three-star prospect who held over 20 offers in 2018.
He played in 17 total games at Louisville and had a huge final season where he was third on the team in yards (523) and led the team in touchdowns (6) while averaging 29.1 yards per catch.
The South Florida native was unable to mirror that same success in Tuscaloosa, missing nearly half the season due to injury and recording just two catches for 18 yards.
His struggles at Alabama do not limit his potential at Miami. Harrell has always been a vertical threat, winning multiple state titles in track, and has been hand-timed running as fast as 4.19 in the 40-yard dash at Louisville.
Harrell was the subject of tampering rumors upon his first entering the portal last off-season, similar to the rumors swirling around Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke this off-season. Many expected Harrell to fill the role voided by Jameson Williams at Bama but unfortunately for Tide fans that never came to fruition.
His inclusion in the Miami receiver room is much needed, as depth and his speed are missing traits in the Miami offense on the outside. He joins 2022 rising stars Colbie Young, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, Frank Ladson, and Michael Redding III as outside wide receivers.
Miami has Transfer Portal targets Xzavier Henderson and JUCO product Shemar Kirk on the board. With four players added in the spring window, there are four more spots expected to be filled by Miami.
