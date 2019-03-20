CaneSport.com

Transfer WR K.J. Osborn takes on leadership role, "Glad to be here"
Transfer WR KJ Osborn’s work habits have earned raves from his teammates and coaches.After day 1 of spring drills he was the last one off the field, doing extra work on the JUGS machine. And in off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news