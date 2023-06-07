Kamren Kinchens jumped into rare territory this year being named an All-American. He was the first Miami safety tabbed as an All-American since 2005. Kinchens' performance in the 2022 season was one of the few bright spots for the Hurricanes last year, but how does his career so far measure up with some of the greats from Miami at the position? The following puts an emphasis on interceptions and total tackles during their entire tenure at the University of Miami. The rankings are based on an average of year-by-year production at "The U."

Top Ten Safeties In Last 25 Years

10. Deon Bush

Deon Bush, Safety, Miami

Deon Bush played four years at Miami and tallied four interceptions and 168 tackles. He also registered five sacks, ten tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and 13 pass breakups. Bush was a three-time ACC Honorable Mention and made All-ACC third team in 2015. He recently culminated his career with Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs.

9. Sheldrick Redwine

Sheldrick Redwine, Safety, Miami

Sheldrick Redwine posted five interceptions and 164 tackles in a four-year career at Miami. A 2018 ACC Honorable Mention, Redwine had 64 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble in his senior year. He's currently on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

8. Antrel Rolle

Antrel Rolle

Antrel Rolle made his presence felt at Miami recording five interceptions and 192 tackles in four seasons. Rolle played both safety and cornerback and was an ALL-ACC selection and a consensus first-team All-American in 2004. Rolle also earned the Jack Tatum Trophy which is awarded to the nation's best defensive back. Rolle won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants and is a two-time All-Pro.

7. Brandon Meriweather

Safety Brandon Meriweather makes tackle in 2005 Peach Bowl

Brandon Meriweather was as consistent as it comes when it comes to Miami safeties. He registered seven interceptions, and 202 total tackles over four years. He also tallied 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 17 passes defended. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2005 and 2006 and a two-time pro bowler in the NFL.

6. Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, Safety, Miami

Rayshawn Jenkins is one of the more underrated safeties to ever play at Miami. He notched nine interceptions and 201 total tackles over a four-year career. In his senior season, Jenkins registered 76 tackles (56 solo) and finished with 4.5 tackles for loss, led the team with two interceptions, and ranked second with seven pass breakups. He added 1.5 sacks that year and was named an ACC-Honorable Mention in 2016. Jenkins put together his best season as a pro last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars notching 130 total tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, and one sack.

5. Jaquan Johnson

Jaquan Johnson, Safety, Miami

Jaquan Johnson will go down as one of the best safeties to ever play a "The U." Johnson played alongside Redwine and still tallied eight interceptions, and 252 tackles over a four-year span. He made the All-America second team in 2017 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2017 and 2018. He is currently on a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

4. Kamren Kinchens

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Kam Kinchens is on an impressive pace in his career thus far recording six interceptions and 103 tackles in just two years. He is averaging three interceptions and 51.5 tackles per year. He also added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He earned an All-American Honor in 2022.

3. Kenny Phillips

Kenny Phillips, safety, Miami, at NFL Combine

Maybe one of the more underappreciated safeties at Miami is Kenny Phillips. In three years he tallied ten interceptions and 203 tackles. In his freshman year, Phillips was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team starting 11 games. He ranked third on the team with 67 tackles (40 solo), recovered two fumbles, broke up four passes, and recorded one interception as a freshman. Phillips was a two-time ALL-ACC selection and recorded 83 total tackles in his final year at Miami. He helped the New York Giants win a Super Bowl in 2011.

2. Sean Taylor

Sean Taylor, Safety, Miami

Sean Taylor was one of the most dominant defenders to ever play at Miami. In three seasons he recorded 14 interceptions and 190 tackles. A unanimous All-American selection in 2003 he would go on to be named an All-Pro in 2007. Unfortunately, his life was cut short by tragedy. Who knows how dominant he would have been if he continued in the NFL?

1. Ed Reed

Ed Reed, Safety, Miami