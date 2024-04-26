In his second year with the Hurricanes, Kinchens registered 59 total tackles and six interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six against Georgia Tech . Kinchens would tie a school record with his mentor Kenny Phillips with three picks in that game.

Kinchens, now at 5'11" and 203 pounds, played three seasons for the Hurricanes, tallying 162 tackles (99 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 14 pass deflections, and 11 interceptions. Kinchens further improved his stock with his Pro Day at the University of Miami .

Safety Kamren Kinchens is the first Miami Hurricane drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2022 All-American was selected in the third round, 99th overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

A two-time first-team All-ACC selection, Kinchens became the first Hurricane since the late Sean Taylor to record double digit interceptions over the course of his career. His 11 picks were tied for the eighth-most career interceptions in program history.

The Miami native was a four-star prospect from Miami Northwestern High School and was rated as the 13th overall safety and the 26th overall player in Florida by Rivals.com in the 2021 class.

He was a three-time high school state football champion and had nine interceptions and 74 tackles as a junior. Kinchens chose the Hurricanes over Auburn and Texas A&M.

Kinchens took heed to current and former pros (Phillips, Ed Reed, Tyrique Stevenson, Kalijah Kancey, and Teddy Bridgewater) throughout his draft process.

"You got to give it everything you got,” Kinchens said. “And once you give it everything you got, God is going to give you the right way, and you'll end up where you're supposed to be."

Kinchens is the first safety drafted from the University of Miami since Sheldrick Redwine in 2019.

The selection of Kinchens in the third round extended Miami's streak to 50 straight years with at least one draft pick, dating back to 1975, marking the fourth-longest active streak of any FBS program nationwide.