Storm Tracker Podcast - The best options for Miami in the transfer portal

Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss options for Miami in the transfer portal.

First, Friedman provides his take on the overall top prospects that entered their names in the portal (1:34).

Next discussed are the quarterback options in the transfer portal (4:10) and defensive back options (8:37).

Friedman also provides a list of transfer portal options in the trenches (offensive and defensive linemen) (12:31), as well as the most explosive players looking for new destinations (16:51).