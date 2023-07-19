Kamren Kinchens one of seven college players signed to NIL Deal by The Rock
Junior Miami safety Kamren Kinchens was one of seven athletes chosen to help promote ZOA Energy, the better-for-you energy drink. It unveils an all-new annual program known as "The Rock's Warriors," which features the brand's first set of NIL deals with seven world-class college athletes.
Fueled by ZOA, the inaugural class includes Angel Reese (basketball, LSU), Hansel Enmanuel (basketball, Austin Peay State), Brock Bowers (football, Georgia), Marvin Harrison Jr. (football, Ohio State) Drake Maye (football, North Carolina), Amaya Gainer (softball, Florida A&M) along with Kinchens. Each athlete was carefully chosen by Miami alum Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for their optimism, enthusiasm, and commitment to striving for something bigger.
"Through this first-of-its kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time. I know from experience the grit and hard work that's required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that's why I'm super pumped about uniting all of The Rock's Warriors under one roof," said ZOA co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With diverse stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness."
As part of this groundbreaking partnership, "The Rock's Warriors" will lead an upcoming marketing campaign for the better-for-you energy drink and create content across social media platforms. Together, "The Rock's Warriors" will also support national and regional retail partnerships and philanthropic events across the country on behalf of ZOA.
"I'm pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity," said Angel Reese, women's basketball player and reigning National Champion at Louisiana State University. "ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock's Warriors."
Kinchens was named All-American in his sophomore season as a Miami Hurricane. He was named to All-ACC First Team, led the Hurricanes with 59 total tackles, and started all 12 games. He added a team-high six interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.
His signature game was against Georgia Tech last year. He made his mark with a program record-tying three interceptions, including one for a 99-yard touchdown. He also led the team with eight tackles, including four solo and half-tackle for loss, in a win in Atlanta. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.
"ZOA is all about being authentic and going beyond the individual to contribute to something bigger, which drew me in because I have always fought to beat people's perceptions of me and to empower athletes like myself," said Hansel Enmanuel, men's basketball player at Austin Peay State University. "Collaborating with The Rock and the other Warriors is an amazing platform and program for me to help other athletes strive for greatness, too."
ZOA and ZOA+ pre-workout supplements are available on ZOAEnergy.com, Amazon, and nationwide at major U.S. retailers, such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, and more, as well as Costco, Circle K and Couche Tard, Federated Co-Op Gas Convenience & Grocery, and more in Canada.
