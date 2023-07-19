Junior Miami safety Kamren Kinchens was one of seven athletes chosen to help promote ZOA Energy, the better-for-you energy drink. It unveils an all-new annual program known as "The Rock's Warriors," which features the brand's first set of NIL deals with seven world-class college athletes. Fueled by ZOA, the inaugural class includes Angel Reese (basketball, LSU), Hansel Enmanuel (basketball, Austin Peay State), Brock Bowers (football, Georgia), Marvin Harrison Jr. (football, Ohio State) Drake Maye (football, North Carolina), Amaya Gainer (softball, Florida A&M) along with Kinchens. Each athlete was carefully chosen by Miami alum Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for their optimism, enthusiasm, and commitment to striving for something bigger.

From Left to Right, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake May, Angel Reese, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Kamren Kinchens, Amaya Gainer, Hansel Emmanuel and Brock Bowers

"Through this first-of-its kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time. I know from experience the grit and hard work that's required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that's why I'm super pumped about uniting all of The Rock's Warriors under one roof," said ZOA co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With diverse stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness." As part of this groundbreaking partnership, "The Rock's Warriors" will lead an upcoming marketing campaign for the better-for-you energy drink and create content across social media platforms. Together, "The Rock's Warriors" will also support national and regional retail partnerships and philanthropic events across the country on behalf of ZOA. "I'm pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity," said Angel Reese, women's basketball player and reigning National Champion at Louisiana State University. "ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock's Warriors."