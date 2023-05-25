CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami and head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier have agreed to a contract extension, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Thursday.

Meier, the all-time winningest coach (343) in Miami basketball history – men’s or women’s – received an additional year on her contract, extending it through the 2027-28 season.

“I am pleased to announce Katie’s contract extension through the 2027-28 season,” Radakovich said. “She led us to our first Elite Eight berth this year and we look forward to continued success with Katie leading this program.”

The 2022-23 season was historic for Meier and the Hurricanes, as Miami advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in both program history and Meier’s head coaching career.

The Hurricanes tallied five wins over top-25 teams, three over top-10 opponents, and the program’s second-ever top-three victory. Miami advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time under Meier after defeating No. 3/2 Indiana, 70-68, on the Hoosiers’ home court.