Katie Meier Inks Contract Extension Through 2027-28
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami and head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier have agreed to a contract extension, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Thursday.
Meier, the all-time winningest coach (343) in Miami basketball history – men’s or women’s – received an additional year on her contract, extending it through the 2027-28 season.
“I am pleased to announce Katie’s contract extension through the 2027-28 season,” Radakovich said. “She led us to our first Elite Eight berth this year and we look forward to continued success with Katie leading this program.”
The 2022-23 season was historic for Meier and the Hurricanes, as Miami advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in both program history and Meier’s head coaching career.
The Hurricanes tallied five wins over top-25 teams, three over top-10 opponents, and the program’s second-ever top-three victory. Miami advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time under Meier after defeating No. 3/2 Indiana, 70-68, on the Hoosiers’ home court.
Meier coached a pair of All-ACC Second Team honorees (Destiny Harden and Haley Cavinder), a Greenville 2 All-Region Team member (Jasmyne Roberts), and the Hurricanes’ seventh WNBA draftee (Harden) during the 2022-23 campaign.
A program-best five Hurricanes were named to the All-ACC Academic Team this season and seven student-athletes earned degrees, preserving her 100 percent graduation success rate.
“Having just completed my 18th season as head coach of the Miami women’s basketball team, I can truly say that there is no place I’d rather call home,” Meier said. “I go to work every day thankful to not only represent such an amazing institution but also to work with the incredibly passionate student-athletes on our team. I am grateful for the support from our athletic administration and University leadership and look forward to building on the success from this past season.”
From being named Associated Press National Coach of the Year in 2011 and USA Basketball Coach of the Year in 2013 to being inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in 2017, Meier’s name has become synonymous with elite basketball.
Under Meier’s direction, women’s basketball program has totaled 13 postseason berths, 11 20-win seasons and produced six All-America honorees. In total, Meier has coached 16 players to All-ACC honors, while 30 Hurricanes have gone on to play professionally.
In her 22 seasons as a head coach, Meier holds a 419-269 overall record and is one of four active ACC head coaches to reach the 400-career wins plateau.
Meier’s players have also excelled in the classroom, as 18 players have earned a spot on the ACC All-Academic team, with five players earning multiple such plaudits. Additionally, Miami has placed someone on the ACC Honor Roll in all 18 of Meier’s seasons.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Associated Press
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook