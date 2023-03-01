The Miami offensive staff is now filled for the 2023 season with the fire of Toledo wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, sources confirm. CanesCounty.com eluded to this happening last week.

Beard, a Broward County legend, returns home to South Florida since leaving Miami in 2016.

Miami is home to Beard in more ways than one. After starring at Plantation High School in the late 90s, he played for Miami (1999-2003) and was part of the 2001 National Championship team.

He started his coaching career in the South Florida high school ranks at Davie University School as an assistant under Roger Harriott, who is currently the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Since leaving Miami ahead of the 2016 season, he has coached at Georgia (2016), Tennessee (2017), and Toledo (2018-2022).