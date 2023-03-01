Kevin Beard Returns Home to Fill Miami's Wide Receivers Coach Position
The Miami offensive staff is now filled for the 2023 season with the fire of Toledo wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, sources confirm. CanesCounty.com eluded to this happening last week.
Beard, a Broward County legend, returns home to South Florida since leaving Miami in 2016.
Miami is home to Beard in more ways than one. After starring at Plantation High School in the late 90s, he played for Miami (1999-2003) and was part of the 2001 National Championship team.
He started his coaching career in the South Florida high school ranks at Davie University School as an assistant under Roger Harriott, who is currently the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
Since leaving Miami ahead of the 2016 season, he has coached at Georgia (2016), Tennessee (2017), and Toledo (2018-2022).
Sources confirmed to Canes County last week that Beard was interviewed for the position and was one of the final two candidates for the wide receivers coach opening along with San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach and former Hurricanes Leonard Hankerson.
Beard's first stint at Miami had him first in the role of Assistant Director of Football Operations before taking on the wide receivers coach position in 2015. In his only season as a position coach at Miami, three different receivers had over 600 yards.
This past season at Toledo, Beard coached second-team All-MAC selection Jerjuan Newton, a Florida native, who had 53 catches for 830 yards and nine touchdowns. Two other receivers also had 500-yard seasons in 2022.
Miami has just one opening remaining on the staff with the recent exit of defensive ends coach Rod Wright to the Houston Texans.
