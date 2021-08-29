Lamar Thomas, CaneSport team on Wednesday night `Lamar Thomas Show'

Former Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, will team this fall to produce The Lamar Thomas Show presented by All Canes on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

Thomas and co host Gary Ferman, the Publisher of CaneSport.com, will be joined by a multitude of guests during the 2021 football season including former Hurricane greats and The Voice of the Fan, Bruce Warner.

The show will debut Wednesday night September 1 in advance of Miami’s season opener in Atlanta against defending National Champion Alabama.

Thomas escaped the hostile environs of Gainesville to become one of the most accomplished Hurricane receivers of all-time. He was a rare four-sport letter-winner at F.W. Buchholz High School (football, basketball, baseball and track) and was named All-State in football and basketball and was also named Florida Player of the Year by both the Tampa Tribune and the Gainesville Sun.

Thomas left Miami as the school's all-time leader in career receptions (144, now 2nd), second in career receiving yards (2,271, now 4th), second in career touchdown passes caught (23, now tied) and sixth in career total TDs (23). His 10 touchdowns in 1992 were the second most in a season, now tied for second. He also tied Michael Irvin's streak of 33 consecutive games with a reception (now tied for 2nd).

Thomas played several games for Leonard Hamilton's basketball Canes in the 1990-1991 season. He also competed in track, winning the 1992 BIG EAST Outdoor High Jump Championship (6'-7 1/2").

Thomas was taken in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft (60th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent eight seasons in the league with Tampa Bay (1993-1995) and the Miami Dolphins (1996-2000).

He returned to Miami and received his Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in 2008, then started a career as a football coach, first in high school, and then at Hampton, Western Kentucky, the University of Louisville, where he recruited Lamar Jackson, and the University of Kentucky. He now has returned to South Florida and resides in Weston.

The Lamar Thomas show presented by All Canes is one of two week night webcasts and podcasts produced by CaneSport that will air all season long. CaneSport Live, a call-in show hosted by Ferman and driven by fans, returns for its fifth season on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.

The two shows are available on CaneSport's You Tube channel with podcasts also accessible on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, accessible via Alexa.