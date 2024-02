CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball sophomore guard Lemyah Hylton underwent successful surgery yesterday, Feb. 15, for a season-ending lower extremity injury suffered during the game against Clemson on Thursday, Feb. 8th.

The sophomore transfer from the University of Arizona averaged 6.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest in 22 games played for the Hurricanes this season. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Hylton scored in double figures seven times this year while converting 27 three-pointers.

Miami will continue with ACC play at home against Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics