List of Miami Hurricanes selected as undrafted free agents
The Miami Hurricanes had three players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on day two and day three. Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was selected in the second round, Will Mallory was taken in the fifth round and DJ Ivey was selected in the final round of the draft.
Miami also had a number of players selected as undrafted free agents.
Mitchell Agude, Defensive Lineman, Miami Dolphins
The UCLA transfer was picked up by the hometown Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Mitchell Agude joins former Miami Hurricane Jaelan Phillips who also had a similar path making the transition as a transfer from UCLA to Miami, and signing with the Miami Dolphins.
In his lone season at Miami, he notched 39 total tackles (21 solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble.
Agude spent his previous two seasons at UCLA, where he was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in his final year. He had 54 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four forced fumbles in his last season with Bruins.
Agude led the team with nine tackles for loss and had three forced fumbles in the shortened 2020 season at UCLA when he started five of seven games.
He spent his first two seasons (2018, 2019) at Riverside Community College.
He was rated as a three-star junior college recruit and the No. 10 junior college prospect.
Agude attended Santiago HS in Corona, Calif. where he registered 27 tackles and one interception in 2016.
DJ Scaife, Offensive Lineman, Miami Dolphins
DJ Scaife will also sign with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
In his five-year career at Miami, he made 51 starts and 60 appearances.
The four-star prospect was rated as the sixth-best offensive tackle, the 14th-best player in Florida, and the 61st-best recruit nationally.
The Miami Southridge alum was named offensive line MVP at Rivals Five-Star Challenge camp in Indianapolis. He chose Miami over offers from NC State, Syracuse, and UCF, among others.
Caleb Johnson, Linebacker, New York Jets
UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.
In his only season at Miami, Johnson registered 48 total tackles (26 solo), 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
He spent the previous two seasons at UCLA totaling 89 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Johnson started all seven games in the shortened 2020 season, leading the Bruins with 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Johnson played at Fullerton College in 2019 after initially enrolling at Texas. He was rated as a three-star junior college recruit.
In high school, Johnson Helped lead Vista Murrieta to the CCCAA state championship in 2017 posting 120 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in 2015.
Lou Hedley, Punter, New Orleans Saints
Lou Hedley signed with the New Orleans Saints and leaves Miami as one of the most decorated punters in program history (2021 All-ACC, Second Team, 2020 Ray Guy Award finalist, 2020 All-ACC, Second Team, 2020 All-America, Second Team - Associated Press).
He averaged 45.2 yards per punt in four years at Miami. His best season was the 2020 season when he averaged 47.2 yards per punt. Last season he averaged 45.3 per punt.
