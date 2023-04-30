Miami also had a number of players selected as undrafted free agents.

The UCLA transfer was picked up by the hometown Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Mitchell Agude joins former Miami Hurricane Jaelan Phillips who also had a similar path making the transition as a transfer from UCLA to Miami, and signing with the Miami Dolphins.

In his lone season at Miami, he notched 39 total tackles (21 solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Agude spent his previous two seasons at UCLA, where he was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in his final year. He had 54 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four forced fumbles in his last season with Bruins.

Agude led the team with nine tackles for loss and had three forced fumbles in the shortened 2020 season at UCLA when he started five of seven games.

He spent his first two seasons (2018, 2019) at Riverside Community College.

He was rated as a three-star junior college recruit and the No. 10 junior college prospect.

Agude attended Santiago HS in Corona, Calif. where he registered 27 tackles and one interception in 2016.